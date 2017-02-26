Kresha says trip to Turkey showed him culture and Mideast conditions

Ron Kresha

In November 2015, Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, took a trip to Turkey, something he said he had always wanted to do so he could see sites related to the early days of Christianity.

“It was an opportunity to go to Turkey and see the sights,” Kresha said.

The trip was through the Niagra Foundation, which is affiliated with an Islamic cleric living in Pennsylvania named Fethullah Gulen.

His organization’s website describes Gulen as a peaceful humanitarian. The issue is that the Turkish government accused Gulen of organizing an attempted coup in the country in 2016.

Among the projects of the Gulen Movement, or Hizmet in Turkey, is sponsoring trips for 151 U.S. legislators across the country, including Kresha.

He said the trip was one of several that get offered to legislators, like the annual trip to Israel or a trip to Germany to learn about renewable energy.

Kresha said he wasn’t aware of all the connections at the time he signed up for the trip, and that it didn’t seem like an agenda was being pushed to him and the other two legislators on the trip.

“We were never actively lobbied,” Kresha said.

He did say that there was political turmoil that he saw in Turkey, and that there were tensions between the government and the press.

Kresha said he also learned about Turkish culture during the trip as he and his party were put up in people’s homes and had dinner with them.

Kresha said he and the other legislators paid the group money to cover part of the lodging, and also paid for their own air fare and any shopping they did there.

During the trip, the group visited everything from schools to the Blue Mosque to Ephesus, where St. Paul wrote his letter to the Ephesians.

Kresha said standing there and knowing it was where St. Paul had stood and preached was the most interesting part of his trip.

Kresha said he learned a lot about the situation in the Middle East from his trip to Turkey. Tensions are building there, he said.

“In a lot of ways, the Middle East is the way Europe was pre-World War I,” Kresha said.

Tensions were also rising internationally during his time there. While the group was in the country, Turkey shot down a Russian military jet.

“It certainly gave us pause to say, ‘OK if this goes into a full-blown conflict, we didn’t know how we were going to get home,’” Kresha said.

He said he and his group weren’t in danger of being associated with Gulen’s group while in Turkey, but he learned it was a fierce political battle between Turkish President Recep Erdogan and Gulen.

These trips have also drawn attention from the media.

Kresha said the trips he and other legislators have taken have drawn national media attention, more so compared to other international trips taken by legislators.

“I think that everyone wants to sniff around and find out if there’s preferential treatment given to us legislators,” Kresha said.

He said the attention could also be because of other recent issues in the Middle East like the rise of ISIS or the refugee crisis.

Many of the questions Kresha has had about the trip from residents in Morrison County have been asking how the trip went. If there was criticism, it was that he and other legislators were traveling.

Kresha said, he did travel, just like a lot of other people do.