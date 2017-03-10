Health care a great concern

To the Editor:

The Record had a great guest editorial stating Republican Ron Kresha’s inaction allows health insurance companies to discriminate against Morrison County residents. (Morrison County residents have no available individual market insurance options that offer in-network coverage at Mayo Clinic, and few policy choices.)

Predictably, local Republicans tried to protect Kresha by blaming the situation on the Democrats. False.

Obamacare allowed states to have a public option health insurance plan in 2017. Kresha and the Republican-controlled House made no attempt to establish that option last session, DFL Senate did.

Kresha’s inaction allowed insurance companies to discriminate against us here in Morrison and other rural areas.

Career politician Kresha and his family have great health insurance (ask him about it), subsidized by taxpayers as a benefit. Maybe because it doesn’t affect him, he doesn’t care how tough he’s made it for many of his own constituents who can’t afford the treatment they may need.

I suggest that Kresha stop focusing on Israel and Turkey, and start working for good affordable health insurance for his constituents.

Another suggestion for Kresha: Lead the charge for all state representatives to have the same individual health insurance premiums, deductibles, networks and choices that their constituents do.

— Gary Gannon, Randall