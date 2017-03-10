Opinion & Columns

Kresha’s record speaks volumes about caring for District 9B

By

By MANDY HEFFRON

Guest Columnist

 

In the March 5 issue of the Morrison County Record, Morrison County DFL Chair Roman Witucki wrote a column to mislead local residents, “Kresha should give health care higher priority.” The DFL chair continues to bring up ultra-partisan talking points in the Record, just as he has done for years.

Let’s set the record straight.

The article complains about fewer health insurance choices and increased costs, but we were promised with MNsure that we would have more affordable plans and better benefits (Dec. 11, 2014, Find out the facts about the MNsure marketplace). Which is correct? I think what we’ve all seen is the Affordable Care Act and MNsure drive up costs so they’ve become unaffordable, all while pushing health insurance providers from Minnesota. The article is looking to place the blame on the Republicans fortunately, we’re smarter than that. Even Gov. Dayton eventually recognized that MNsure needed reform.

Rep. Kresha has been trying for years to clean up the mess created by Obamacare and MNsure. Just this year, he helped pass Senate File 1 to help provide a 25 percent premium reduction to those on the individual market, all while creating more market competition and choice for consumers. The bill passed on a wide bipartisan vote of 108-19 and was signed into law by the governor within the first month of session. While the article tries to muddy the waters, Rep. Kresha was hitting the ground running for our area and for our state as a whole.

When deciding who to believe, just look at Rep. Kresha’s record. It speaks for itself. He has a history of working with both sides of the aisle to advance common priorities like health care reform, broadband funding, and early childhood education scholarships.

While we may find a lot of misinformation in the media, I know Rep. Kresha will get the job done, work with both sides, and ultimately stay true to his constituents in all of House District 9B.

 

Mandy Heffron, Little Falls, is the chair for the Morrison County Republicans.

  • newpolitiq7

    “While we may find a lot of misinformation in the media, . .” says Ms. Heffron. What does that even mean? Does that include her own letter, misinforming us in this “media”? Possibly. Here’s another perspective, from a MN physician, regarding healthcare in MN, entitled “Misrepresenting Dayton”: http://www.brainerddispatch.com/opinion/guest-opinion/4231634-guest-opinion-misrepresenting-dayton

    Regarding the proposed Trumpcare legislation, Trump voters may not be happy with how Trump lied to them on the campaign trail, and how his plan will lighten their own wallets. “Why Trump Supporters Have the Most to Lose With the G.O.P. Repeal Bill”:

    “The plan (Republican replacement for ‘Obamacare’) would hit older and rural Americans hardest because it wouldn’t provide a larger tax credit to people with more expensive plans. Older Americans pay the highest premiums, and the law would allow insurers to raise premiums for older customers even further. The AARP opposes the bill as a result.” https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/10/upshot/why-trump-supporters-have-the-most-to-lose-with-the-gop-repeal-bill.html?em_pos=small&emc=edit_up_20170310&nl=upshot&nl_art=0&nlid=60227682&ref=headline&te=1

    Furthermore, as David Leonhardt, NYTimes summarizes here, the poor and disabled, along with older, rural Americans, lose “big league/bigly(?)”:

    “”Many low-income families would lose their insurance. Many disabled people, hepatitis patients and opioid addicts, among others, would no longer receive treatments that they do now.
    Care to guess where the billions of dollars in savings from these cuts would go instead?
    They would go largely to the richest 1 percent of households, those earning at least $700,000 a year, according to the Tax Policy Center. A disproportionate amount of the savings would go to the richest of the rich — those earning in the millions.
    The Republican health care bill is, in no small measure, a tax cut for the wealthy.
    If you’re wondering how Republican leaders can defend cutting benefits for older, sicker and poorer Americans to pay for a top-end tax cut, House Speaker Paul Ryan offered a revealing non-answer, as Jonathan Chait noted in New York Magazine.”

  • Federal

    The writer title claims Kresha works for his district, but her only mention
    of anything he actually did was that he cast a vote for SF1, along with 107
    other legislators.

    Other than that, the editorial is more of the same Republican “blame the
    Democrats” rhetoric that’s best suited for campaign season, not legislative
    season.

    Republicans, you’re in charge now. Get to work. And local legislators,
    like Kresha, should get to work on what we need here, and worry less about
    what he thinks Israel and Turkey need.

  • John Snell

    There are a few volumes missing.Obamacare was never intended for people making over 100K per year. I’ve had email conversations with Ron and in person regarding healthcare. Premiums rose because providers increase prices not the ACA. Prices will continue to rise because you can’t control prices in the private market. Republicans especially the Chair, need to understand how insurance pools work. It takes 3 things for it to be in a death spiral; 1- shrinking enrollment, 2- higher prices and 3- no healthy people. 300,000 more people enrolled in 2016 than 2015, S&P global’S analysis showed many more healthy people enrolled ensuring Ins. Co’so would not be losing money. Regarding Co’so pulling out; Aetna filed last year to merge with Humana. They told the Feds if it wasn’t approved the would pull out of the ACA. They did. All the hype about double digit increases in AZ. We’re due to Aetna leaving citing lose of revenue. They were sued and a judge ruled they were making money. Purely extortion. Ron is looking at this from a political ideological view not a practical one.

    • newpolitiq7

      Getting down to an even more basic level, it’s illustrative to ask your elected officials if they view healthcare as a right or a privilege (for those who can afford it). If they don’t answer straightforwardly, hold them accountable. If they give you some nonsense about “freedom” and “access”, hold them accountable. If, as Republicans, they honestly answer that they view it as a “privilege”, then at least you know what underlies their legislative ministrations.

      The U.S. needs to join the rest of the civilized Western world who view healthcare as a right for their citizens, and adopt a single-payer plan. This article is excellent to that end (and applies as much now as it did in 2015 — maybe even more now, as we see the pathetic Trumpcare replacement offered by GOP): http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2012/06/health-care-as-privilege-what-gop-wont-admit.html