Kresha’s record speaks volumes about caring for District 9B

By MANDY HEFFRON

Guest Columnist

In the March 5 issue of the Morrison County Record, Morrison County DFL Chair Roman Witucki wrote a column to mislead local residents, “Kresha should give health care higher priority.” The DFL chair continues to bring up ultra-partisan talking points in the Record, just as he has done for years.

Let’s set the record straight.

The article complains about fewer health insurance choices and increased costs, but we were promised with MNsure that we would have more affordable plans and better benefits (Dec. 11, 2014, Find out the facts about the MNsure marketplace). Which is correct? I think what we’ve all seen is the Affordable Care Act and MNsure drive up costs so they’ve become unaffordable, all while pushing health insurance providers from Minnesota. The article is looking to place the blame on the Republicans fortunately, we’re smarter than that. Even Gov. Dayton eventually recognized that MNsure needed reform.

Rep. Kresha has been trying for years to clean up the mess created by Obamacare and MNsure. Just this year, he helped pass Senate File 1 to help provide a 25 percent premium reduction to those on the individual market, all while creating more market competition and choice for consumers. The bill passed on a wide bipartisan vote of 108-19 and was signed into law by the governor within the first month of session. While the article tries to muddy the waters, Rep. Kresha was hitting the ground running for our area and for our state as a whole.

When deciding who to believe, just look at Rep. Kresha’s record. It speaks for itself. He has a history of working with both sides of the aisle to advance common priorities like health care reform, broadband funding, and early childhood education scholarships.

While we may find a lot of misinformation in the media, I know Rep. Kresha will get the job done, work with both sides, and ultimately stay true to his constituents in all of House District 9B.

Mandy Heffron, Little Falls, is the chair for the Morrison County Republicans.