To the Editor:

The GOP claims to be the champion of small government and individual liberty but legislates the exact opposite. The assertions published March 6 by Rep. Kresha and Sen. Gazelka are patently false. America has never been neutral. Its devoted blind allegiance to Israel in the face of apartheid, human rights violations, violations of international humanitarian law and decades of crimes against Palestine, even after Israel’s actions were denounced by the UN and other American allies.

Kresha claims to be worried about the state subsidizing discrimination when America already does. Israel’s pursuit to create a Zionist state is discrimination which the U.S. spends one-fifth of its entire foreign aid budget to subsidize (+3B).

Supporting Zionism is like America deciding it’s only for white people. Being an ally to any country should not mandate blind allegiance. Anti-Zionism is not anti-Semitism.

`The bill requires vendors to surrender their constitutional rights in order to do business with the state, and it mandates a specific political allegiance. This legislation should die on the floor of the House and Senate instead of the countless Palestinian children slaughtered by Israel for not fitting their nationalist crusade to create their Zionist state.

— Jody Scott Olson, Little Falls