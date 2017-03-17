Column misses a key point

To the Editor:

Last week’s inspirational message in the Record was well written. It was entitled, “What does the Bible say about refugees and immigrants?” As the author indicates and per Biblical requirements, the stranger in our land is due proper respect and if needed, given help. One very salient and Biblical point was missing from his article, however.

The author missed the “one law for all” Scriptural requirement. It’s found first in Exodus 12:49-50 (and similarly in Leviticus 24:22), “One law shall be to him that is homeborn, and unto the stranger that sojourneth among you. Fifty thus did all the children of Israel; as the Lord commanded Moses and Aaron, so did they.”

Meaning, the refugees and immigrants are also biblically required to adopt and abide by our laws; not Sharia law if they are Muslim. Those that come here should come here legally, per our laws.

The question of what to do with those who say they are refugees is tough. Our Bible-based decisions require mercy, but also proper judgment (Matthew 23:23) for the protection of our nation. What do we do if the refugees go against Scriptures and will not accept the laws of our land? Tough questions indeed.

— James Steinle, Swanville