No ‘health,’ ‘mercy’ in ACA replacement

To the Editor:

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) replacement bill is not a health care bill.

Let’s be crystal clear, the GOP ACA replacement bill is Speaker Paul Ryan’s budget cut. Medicaid will be cut ($880 billion) and ACA subsidies ($673 billion). Subtract the $542 billion GOP tax credits, and that is $1.122 trillion in spending cuts. Subtract tax cuts for the upper 2 percent, $575 billion, plus the $210 billion end to the individual mandate, equals a $337 billion reduction in the deficit. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates 14 million people will lose coverage next year if passed and 24 million by 2026.

The older and poor will be hurt the most under their plan because the tax credits don’t even come close to ACA subsidies.

This plan confirms Ryan’s iron clad commitment to deny health and nutritional care to poor kids and the elderly. He calls this an “act of mercy” based on his Roman Catholic faith. Rescuing the poor and older from the terrible burden of having health care.

Another falsehood is more free market principles by buying across state lines. There’s no data available for that. Health care has never been in the free market. This is purely political ideology. The GOP has become morally and intellectually bankrupt.

— John Snell, Motley