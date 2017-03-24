Columns good, politicians not

To the Editor:

First, I compliment Tom West on his weekly column. All are tremendous. Secondly, Kim Crockett’s guest article in last week’s (March 19) issue was outstanding and hopefully opened some eyes.

Now to change direction. For years, I have felt that our governor and our attorney general are the most incompetent in the USA. I have not changed my mind but, after watching some Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) hearings I have ranked two other public officials even worse on my competency list.

Senator Franken and Sen. Klobuchar made fools of themselves. I’m ashamed to have them represent me and the state of Minnesota.

— Bill Krivanek, Upsala