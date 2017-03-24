Opinion & Columns

Columns good, politicians not

To the Editor:

First, I compliment Tom West on his weekly column. All are tremendous. Secondly, Kim Crockett’s guest article in last week’s (March 19) issue was outstanding and hopefully opened some eyes.

Now to change direction. For years, I have felt that our governor and our attorney general are the most incompetent in the USA. I have not changed my mind but, after watching some Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) hearings I have ranked two other public officials even worse on my competency list.

Senator Franken and Sen. Klobuchar made fools of themselves. I’m ashamed to have them represent me and the state of Minnesota.

Bill Krivanek, Upsala

    As one who, no doubt, approaches most political issues from a very different perspective, I’ll only weigh in to say that I was proud of Sen. Klobuchar’s and Sen. Franken’s questioning of teflon-coated Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch. In fact, I think they were far more insightful than the Republicans who questioned Judge Merrick Garland. Oops, wait — I’m misspoke. Because there was no hearing for Judge Garland!! Gorsuch shouldn’t even be the one in the hot seat for this Supreme Court opening that was stolen by Republicans from Pres. Obama.

    Back to Klobuchar’s and Franken’s questions, all were legitimate, and were mainly respectful, given time limitations of each person for getting their points covered. Klobuchar made good points regarding “Chevron deference”, and Franken rightly held Gorsuch’s feet to the fire regarding the “frozen trucker” case. http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/jurisprudence/2017/03/neil_gorsuch_s_arrogant_frozen_trucker_opinion_shows_he_wants_to_be_like.html

    I’m glad it’s likely that MN will re-elect both of them when their terms are up. In the meantime, Gorsuch will, no doubt, take the place on the Supreme Court which should have been filled by Garland. Politics isn’t for the faint of heart, but turn-about will be fair play soon enough.