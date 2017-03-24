Construction bids for Lindbergh come in at $1 million less than original estimates

The Little Falls School Board was pleasantly surprised Monday, when bids for the construction project at Lindbergh Elementary School came in at $1 million less than was estimated.

The construction is part of an overall $19.67 million plan for all five buildings in the district, as approved by voters in 2016.

The work timeline has yet to be determined, but the heaviest work will be done over the summer months. The Little Falls Community Schools website describes the scope of the work as including HVAC systems, the roof, designated cafeteria, main security entrance and office, parking lot, extended pickup/dropoff entrance on Ninth Street Southeast, 1950s wing classrooms, and enclosing classrooms around the flight deck.

Not every piece of work was included in the estimates, such as Americans With Disability Act (ACA) compliant hardware, that will be bid out later.

“Obviously the district is pleased to see the bids for our projects come in thus far consistently under estimate,” said Supt. Steve Jones.

“That emphasizes the fact that we are seriously taking the charge provided to us by the school district residents — to improve our facilities in a common sense, economical fashion that stresses solid craftsmanship and substance.” he said.

Anyone who wants full details about the scope of the project, bids, etc. can request them from the district office or from Contegrity Group Inc. in Little Falls.