Community & PeopleEducation

Kinship’s soup/chili cookoff Tuesday satisfies hunger for food, companionship

By
Loralee Beto (Thing 4) representing Morrison County HRA added a unique ingredient to her special chili —coffee.
Loralee Beto (Thing 4) representing Morrison County HRA added a unique ingredient to her special chili —coffee.

Morrison County Kinship hosts a soup and chili cookoff each year to raise funds for its youth mentorship program. The program matches adults with kids who need mentors willing to spend time with them, filling the hunger for companionship for both the mentor and the mentee.

This year, its 18th year, 16 cookers have volunteered to cook up 20 appetizing soups and pots of chili to fill the hunger for good old-fashioned food.

Kinship Director Aaron Olson said that’s a record number of entries.

As always, the cookoff will take place at the Falls Ballroom in Little Falls. It runs from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday. Everyone is welcome.

Those who attend can taste all the soup and chili they want and judge which is the best. Two winners will be chosen: “Judge’s Choice” and “People’s Choice.”

Those the judges deem as winners will win cash prizes of $150, $125 and $100.

The People’s Choice award is based on ballots that everyone who enters receives. They vote on their favorite soup, chili and theme.

The bluegrass “Mosquito Creek Band” will entertain, and many donated items will be raffled and auctioned off.

New this year will be a Kinship promotional area which will focus on group mentoring activities, such as canoeing, baking Christmas goodies, biking, firearms safety and more, as well as how people can get involved with the program.

For more information, contact Olson at (320) 8806.

 

  • newpolitiq7

    Wow — new just this year?!?: from the article: “New this year will be a Kinship promotional area which will focus on group mentoring activities, such as canoeing, baking Christmas goodies, biking, firearms safety and more, as well as how people can get involved with the program.”

    Well, I guess it’s a good idea to actually promote the organization from which you earn taxpayer dollars (around $40K/yr, right?) and give reason why the additional $40K earned by events like this is legit, right? Or do people just show up for the fun and commeraderie of a chili cook-off, hoping the Olsons are just ‘good people”? Anyone could call up a party of folks to have a food competition, right? How many kids are being served, please? Or, cynically, how much money have the Olson’s made off of this org. for so many years? Serving only a dozen kids/year with a few events that also serve as your family social life? Harsh questions, indeed. But why are numbers so slim (in your annual reports?)??

    Why does the Record support any group with free advertising without giving us some numbers each year? (especially organizations like Kinship who receive half of their budget from taxpayers?) How many kids are being mentored by how many adults each month? each year? How many events do they conduct to earn the $40K tax money, plus the other 40K?. Simple stuff. Just find out, please. Thanks. (and let’s not just add up the number of boys, including Olson’s two boys, who show up each year to shoot stuff at LeBlanc’s Rice Creek Hunting).