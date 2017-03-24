Kinship’s soup/chili cookoff Tuesday satisfies hunger for food, companionship

Loralee Beto (Thing 4) representing Morrison County HRA added a unique ingredient to her special chili —coffee.

Morrison County Kinship hosts a soup and chili cookoff each year to raise funds for its youth mentorship program. The program matches adults with kids who need mentors willing to spend time with them, filling the hunger for companionship for both the mentor and the mentee.

This year, its 18th year, 16 cookers have volunteered to cook up 20 appetizing soups and pots of chili to fill the hunger for good old-fashioned food.

Kinship Director Aaron Olson said that’s a record number of entries.

As always, the cookoff will take place at the Falls Ballroom in Little Falls. It runs from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday. Everyone is welcome.

Those who attend can taste all the soup and chili they want and judge which is the best. Two winners will be chosen: “Judge’s Choice” and “People’s Choice.”

Those the judges deem as winners will win cash prizes of $150, $125 and $100.

The People’s Choice award is based on ballots that everyone who enters receives. They vote on their favorite soup, chili and theme.

The bluegrass “Mosquito Creek Band” will entertain, and many donated items will be raffled and auctioned off.

New this year will be a Kinship promotional area which will focus on group mentoring activities, such as canoeing, baking Christmas goodies, biking, firearms safety and more, as well as how people can get involved with the program.

For more information, contact Olson at (320) 8806.