Community banks proud to serve

To the Editor:

The month of April marks the celebration of Community Banking Month. On behalf of community banks as a whole, I appreciate the Little Falls community for trusting us to meet everyday banking needs. It is a privilege to provide personalized services for our customers.

I want to take this opportunity to recognize Pine Country Bank employees as well as all the other dedicated professionals who work in independent, locally owned banks across our state. Together, we strive to not only serve our customers but also reinvest in our local communities. That makes me proud to say I’m a community banker.

Community banks are the “model citizens” of the financial services industry and have been a focal point for progress by providing the financial backbone that towns and cities need to ensure growth.

Community banks survive because of their relationships with customers. If you want to be treated as more than an account number, I encourage you to visit a community bank near you. What better time to do so than Community Banking Month.

— Rob Ronning, Little Falls, president, Pine Country Bank