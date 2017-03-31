Entire community needs to expand sex assault prevention

By AMANDA KAPING

Guest Columnist

April has been proclaimed Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

This year’s theme, “Engaging New Voices” builds on the idea that we are stronger together and that community members are needed to expand sexual assault prevention efforts and help the next generation foster attitudes that promote healthy relationships, equality and respect. While we hear about sexual assaults in the news, we still like to think this happens to other people in other communities, not here in Morrison County.

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, nearly one in five women in the United States has experienced rape or attempted rape at some time in their lives. Nearly three out of four adolescents (74 percent) who have been sexually assaulted were victimized by someone they knew well. In the United States, one in 71 men has experienced rape or attempted rape .

In Fiscal Year 2016, Hands of Hope Resource Center has served 158 victims of sexual assault and their loved ones. Despite this staggering statistic, sexual assault remains a silent crime in our community. The majority of sexual assaults, an estimated 63 percent, are never reported to the police.

They hide the secret because they are afraid they will not be believed or supported. We all know someone who has been a victim of sexual assault; we just may not know it.

Prevention starts with challenging victim-blaming and believing survivors when they disclose. Each of us is essential in challenging harmful attitudes and the societal acceptance of rape.

It doesn’t matter what someone is wearing or how they are acting; victims are never to blame. A person may use force, threats, manipulation or coercion to commit sexual violence. An absence of injuries to the victim does not indicate consent.

As individuals, all of us have a role to play in creating safe environments. We can all:

Intervene to stop problematic and disrespectful behavior.

Promote and model healthy attitudes, behaviors and relationships.

Believe survivors and assist them in finding resources.

An assault may impact daily life whether it happened recently or many years ago. Each survivor reacts to sexual violence in their own unique way.

There are long-term and short-term impacts of sexual violence on overall health and well-being. Common emotional reactions include guilt, shame, fear, numbness, shock and feelings of isolation.

We’re strongest when we raise our voices together. New voices in the movement will have a ripple effect on those they teach, guide and influence.

We know that one month isn’t enough to solve the serious and widespread issue of sexual violence. However, the attention April generates is an opportunity to energize and expand prevention efforts throughout the year.

During Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Hands of Hope Resource Center will bring the theme of “Engaging New Voices” to life with prevention campaigns throughout the month. The following participating businesses will be hosting A Cup of Prevention Campaign. Buy a cup of coffee at The Royal, Donna’s Big John’s, Randall Café, A.T. The Black and White, Uncle B’s, Jordie’s Trailside Café and Zoomski’s and they will donate a portion of the proceeds to our sexual assault program.

On Thursday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m., we will be having our Common Sense Self Defense Class for females ages 15 and up at Little Falls Taekwondo.

Wednesday, April 26, marks our 11th annual Denim Day where people are encouraged to wear denim in honor of the National Day to End Sexual Violence. Area businesses participate by allowing their employees to “break the dress code.”

Working together, we can raise awareness, change attitudes and help prevent sexual assault. Show your support for victims of sexual assault during the month of April by wearing a teal ribbon and/or participating in our prevention campaigns.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, please feel free to call our 24-hour hotline at (320) 632-4878 or for more information about us, our events or to register for our self-defense class, call (320) 632-1657.

Amanda Kaping is the sexual assault coordinator with the Hands of Hope Resource Center in Little Falls.