Kresha voted against businesses

To the Editor:

Representative Ron Kesha voted for a bill that would eliminate the Made in Minnesota Program. Made in Minnesota supports Minnesota companies that produce solar panels by encouraging Minnesotans to buy locally made solar panels.

With Made in Minnesota you get a tax credit if you buy locally made panels. The program is good for Minnesota companies, good for workers employed by those companies and good for Minnesotans who want to generate solar electricity.

Why did Ron Kesha vote against Minnesota companies and workers?

— Tim King, Long Prairie