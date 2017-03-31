Sports Column: Basketball dad takes athlete parenthood a step too far

If you don’t know who Lavarr Ball is, let me quickly educate you.

Basically, Ball is the worst nightmare of any coach, teammate, parent, media member or fan of the team his kid plays on. Tyler Ohmann

Currently those teams area Chino Hills High and UCLA, where Ball’s sons Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo play in sunny California.

Lonzo is headed for the NBA lottery after his freshman year at UCLA, while brothers LiAngelo and LaMelo starred for the Chino Hills Huskies and are both commited to the Bruins as well.

Father Ball is basically a two-bit former college player who in his delusion believes that Lonzo is better than two-time reigning NBA MVP Steph Curry and that in his own prime could have beaten Michael Jordan in 1-on-1.

His goal in life has been to raise uber-talented wunderkind basketball players with his wife, whom he met when he played for Division II Cal State-Los Angeles in the late 1980s.

He has taken this goal to an extreme that has not been seen in amateur sports.

His most egregious move isn’t making staggeringly stupid allegations about his sons’ or his abilities. It is not the fact that despite not yet even being in the NBA, he has given all three of his sons a brand. It was when he chased the Chino Hills coach right out of his job with his insistence on which, where and how his sons should be played.

For all that is wrong with Lavarr, I can’t help but enjoy the absurdity that he is.

He is a wrestling heel come to life, and that is super entertaining.

While he may very well be certifiable, he certainly is also entertaining.

I am really glad that the parents that I have to deal with in my job are nowhere near this level.

The worst I have to deal with is a misspelled name now and again, and for that I’m pretty glad I’m not the sports editor at Chino Hills.

Though that would be pretty insane.

Tyler Ohmann is the sports editor at the Morrison County Record. Reactions are welcome at [email protected] or call him at (320) 616-1922.