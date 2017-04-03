MOL principal wins big, gives it all away

When the office administrator Sue Fish-Pietron at Mary of Lourdes (MOL) Middle School in Little Falls mentioned that her family was selling raffle tickets, principal Maria Heymans-Becker was in.

After all, it was to raise money for the building fund of St. James Church in Randall. Pietron said 5,000 tickets were printed.

“It’s a great thing for that (St. James) church community to have this goal they’ve had for a long time finally come to fruition,” Becker said.

Becker said the addition to the St. James Church will support all of the church’s religious education programs and other parish events.

“I’m so happy for them that they’re in the position of it being built now. They’re doing a great work out there,” she said.

Pietron purchased five raffle tickets to sell. Those who sell the tickets are asked to write their name on the back of the stub, since the sellers receive a “commission” of $500 for selling the winning ticket.

Pietron learned later that her husband, Roger, decided to purchase five tickets, as well.

Mary of Lourdes Middle School principal Maria Heymans-Becker, left, purchased a raffle ticket from office administrator Sue Fish-Pietron. It turned out to be the winning ticket for the $10,000 grand prize.

The raffle was held at St. James Church, Feb. 24. Becker and her husband, Paul, intended to go, but had not purchased any dinner tickets.

Since there was no guarantee that the couple would secure dinner tickets at the door, Pietron told Becker not to come.

Pietron said she had a feeling Becker would win. After all, Becker has gained quite a reputation for being lucky.

In 1985, she won tickets to a Michael Jackson “Thriller” concert in Pontiac, Wis.

“It was great. That was when he was at the height of his career. That was wild,” Becker said.

Since then, she’s won several concert tickets to various artists through radio stations. She won a four-wheeler at a church bazaar about 10 years ago.

She’s also won cash several times in different raffles.

“Nothing like this time. It was more like $1,000 here and there,” Becker said.

Until the St. James Church raffle, Becker said she had a “dry spell” for a while.

Becker learned that her ticket was drawn by the vicar general (assistant to the bishop) of the diocese of St. Cloud. He also called and congratulated her on winning the $10,000 grand prize.

“He said he was so very excited that he knew the person who won,” Becker said.

Pietron called Becker with the news, as well. Both were excited about the win, but Becker said she just knew somehow that the prize winnings weren’t hers to begin with. Somebody else needed them more.

After praying and thinking for two days about who to donate the winnings to, Becker knew.

Since St. James parish has been very supportive of the Mary of Lourdes School, Becker gave $5,000 to the St. James Church building fund for the building project. The other $5,000 she divided up equally between organizations she believed could benefit from the donation.

“That’s how I broke it up. There are so many other organizations I thought of that are doing great work, but this is what came to mind after praying and thinking about it,” Becker said.

Becker donated to the St. Mary’s Parish boiler fund. Last year, the boiler had to be replaced.

“We’re still paying it off to heat the church and the elementary school,” Becker said.

The Boys and Girls Club in Little Falls received a donation, too. It is a program Becker really believes in. She also worked there throughout her college years.

“They do a lot of great things for the youth,” she said.

New Pathways received a portion to support its program for the homeless. Becker said she and her husband volunteer for Pathways when homeless families are housed in Little Falls.

The Support a Student Scholarship Fund at MOL received a donation. The fund helps support students so they may attend the school.

“We’re always in need of scholarship donations,” Becker said.

The Bishop’s Diocesan Appeal received a donation, as well. Its fund supports school and parish programs throughout the diocese of St. Cloud.

Becker said she had hoped to keep her good deed low key, but word about it spread anyway.

“Now I just hope that it will inspire others to want to give to their favorite organizations or projects,” she said.

But if there’s one thing Becker knows she is not alone in donating.

“There are many other people who would do this. I just felt compelled to give it back because there are so many organizations and projects that are in need,” she said.