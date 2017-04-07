Opinion & Columns

Build a replica of beacon of hope

To the Editor:

The residents of Darling suffered a great loss when their church burned down. What a monument this church was to see on the hill as one drove by. What once represented a beacon of hope is now reduced to rubble and ashes.

I suggest the residents of Darling build an exact replica of this once piece of art and beauty that stood on the hill for nearly 125 years. Build it 20-feet by 10-feet. There is much talent in Darling and this replica could again be the “beacon of hope” surrounded by pines, for those who pass by or visit.

When there is a burial at the cemetery just below the church site, on Memorial Day or just someone visiting their loved ones, this could be a beautiful rest stop, to view and remember days gone by of this church on the hill.

I spoke with the groundskeeper of the cemetery at the site and he said his grandparents helped build this church. This church was a landmark and was used as a guide for directions.

Our daughter said that when she passed this church, she knew she was only a few minutes away from brownies and homemade pizza.

Build it and they will come

Tony Wenzel, Randall

 

  J. SKI

    I drove past this church hundreds of times, and after reading about the murder of Annie Kintop, I looked for the church. You might have gotten a brief glimpse of the steeple if you didn’t blink, otherwise, all that could be seen are the trees that block the view. Most people who would drive by would not even have known that a church was there. It may have been called a “landmark” 40-50 years ago but it apparently has been the home for teenage parties.
    The tall pine trees are all the landmark that is needed. The Darling Township residents can hold memories of the church in their hearts…there is no need to build a smaller version…perhaps a plaque with a photo would be sufficient.
    For me, the small pond to the south of the church is all that is needed to remember Annie…that is where she died.