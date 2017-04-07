Build a replica of beacon of hope

To the Editor:

The residents of Darling suffered a great loss when their church burned down. What a monument this church was to see on the hill as one drove by. What once represented a beacon of hope is now reduced to rubble and ashes.

I suggest the residents of Darling build an exact replica of this once piece of art and beauty that stood on the hill for nearly 125 years. Build it 20-feet by 10-feet. There is much talent in Darling and this replica could again be the “beacon of hope” surrounded by pines, for those who pass by or visit.

When there is a burial at the cemetery just below the church site, on Memorial Day or just someone visiting their loved ones, this could be a beautiful rest stop, to view and remember days gone by of this church on the hill.

I spoke with the groundskeeper of the cemetery at the site and he said his grandparents helped build this church. This church was a landmark and was used as a guide for directions.

Our daughter said that when she passed this church, she knew she was only a few minutes away from brownies and homemade pizza.

Build it and they will come

— Tony Wenzel, Randall