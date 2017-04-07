MiKel Vacek is Little Falls High School March Girl of the Month

MiKel Vacek

The Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) has chosen MiKel Vacek, daughter of Mike Vacek and Kelly Houle, as the March Girl of the Month.

Vacek has participated in Target and Lunch With the Stars, Flyer Christian Athletes (FCA) and helped to lead the FCA Synergy.

She has participated in soccer for five years and track for four years. For two of those four years, she was selected as the best defensive player. She played basketball for one year.

In her senior year, she was chosen captain of the soccer team, was All Conference and Granite Ridge Conference All Academic. She has been on the Student Council where she was president and led the food drive where they raised $3,000 and 400 items. She has done an internship at Lindbergh School in elementary education, has been a math tutor at the middle school and is on the baccalaureate committee. She was selected to be in the National Honor Society after maintaining a high grade average.

Tony Bergman, fourth grade elementary teacher at Lindbergh Elementary School, has Vacek working toward completing a 16-week education internship.

“Working with MiKel over the past few months has shown me how wonderful a person and teacher candidate she is,” he said. “She has absorbed every experience she has been exposed to in my classroom. She asks for feedback on a daily basis and assesses how she can be a better educator. Her level of reflective thinking about her experience indicates her seriousness about this internship. Her calm, yet confident demeanor enables the students to feel comfortable. She is motivated, reflective, dependable, organized and in-tune with the needs of the students.”

Ann Graeve, science teacher, said that throughout her high school career, Vacek has always been a hardworking and dedicated student athlete, doing work at the highest levels.

“But what I have especially enjoyed over the past four years of having MiKel as an advisee is watching her come into her own,” Graeves said. “Her commitment to her academics and activities has become more purposeful. She is still very mindful about making decisions that will benefit her in terms of her future goals, such as doing an internship at Lindbergh Elementary, but she has also shown an increased desire to make decisions that will help benefit others. As a result she has taken on roles she may never have dreamed she would have as a freshman and has discovered, more deeply, the benefits (and sometimes frustrations) of contributing to her community. We at Little Falls Schools have certainly benefited from her leadership, especially this past year.”

Outside of school Vacek has been a Junior Volunteer at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She has volunteered at New Pathways, Share-a-Meal and made calls for the Day of Caring.

Out of school and the activities, Vacek enjoys playing and coaching her little brother’s soccer team. She enjoys hanging out with friends and helping at the local middle and elementary schools.

After graduating from high school she plans to attend North Central University to study elementary education with a focus in math. She is also planning on playing soccer next fall for the North Central Rams.

The Girl of the Month is sponsored by the Little Falls Exchange Club.