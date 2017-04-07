Truth isn’t that complicated

To the Editor:

Examples of believing what you want to believe and publicly expressing that belief are published in these pages. West Words offers a sky-is-falling worldview lacking original analysis. Thus, the writer opines, the economic future of our children and their children will be forevermore as debtors because of government spending and resulting national debt.

Mention of GDP and consumer spending — revenue derived from sales of American products and purchasing power of the American public — ignores that if healthy, so too should be the ability to assume and pay down debt.

Responding to the idea that we support the “stranger” in our midst with Christ-like compassion, using Bible verses as verification, a writer provides verses which, it is believed, contradict this idea.

Another, a deplorable and illogical accusation regarding preferential treatment for minority students in the public school system already has received a knowledgable, fact-based rebuttal.

Make America great again. Repeating the same idea over and over, even with word changes, doesn’t make it true. Most likely, there will be two points of view, but, what is the truth? Needed: verifiable facts, not half-truths, exaggerations, generalizations or prejudicial pooh. Who knew the truth could be so complicated?

— Will Hecht, Little Falls