All Minnesotans deserve good health care coverage

By Roman Witucki

Guest Columnist

“Gesundheit” means “health” in German and the expression likely started as a wish that the sneeze didn’t mean a serious illness was coming.

We’d better all get used to saying “Gesundheit,” because if Ron Kresha and other Republicans get their way with health care policy, wishing we don’t get sicker will be the only hope for many of us.

Maybe instead of saying “Gesundheit” after a sneeze, we should say it when we see Kresha or those other Minnesota Republican politicians to remind them that many Morrison County residents don’t have good affordable health care coverage now, and it’s likely to get worse under Republican plans.

If you’re a Morrison County resident, not on Medicare or Medicaid, who doesn’t get health insurance from an employer, you had to search the individual market to get insurance coverage this year. Because Kresha and other Republicans did nothing last session to make things better, there were very few plans offered here in Morrison County. Premiums, deductibles and copays were very high and none of them allowed in-network coverage at the Mayo Clinic.

How bad is it for Kresha’s constituents? After individuals pay over $12,000 in premiums, and $4,000 in deductibles for individual in-network coverage, if their doctor refers them to Mayo, they pay an additional $10,000 deductible, and insurance only pays 50 percent of costs after that. If you get the OK from your insurance company to be treated at Mayo after your doctor recommends it, your costs could easily exceed $100,000.

You and your doctor should be making your health care choices, not your insurance company. That’s the result of Kresha and other House Republicans doing nothing last session, and they’re doing it again. That’s rationing health care, and it’s wrong.

And this year’s Republican plan? Take money from the budget surplus to give to insurance companies to make sure they make money, with no promises from the insurance companies to give us more coverage or more policy choices or more in-network providers. That’s a one-sided deal; it’s certain to benefit the insurance companies, and not at all certain to help Morrison County residents who have few choices compared to many other parts of the state.

Kresha and his family don’t have to worry about medical costs like those I mentioned. As a benefit for his “part-time” job, he has a great family plan, subsidized by us taxpayers, that offers coverage at Mayo Clinic and almost everywhere else in Minnesota. Ask Kresha how much he pays for that policy, and compare that with the numbers above.

It’s easy to overlook the needs of others when you don’t have those same needs.

A solution: I think we’d have better health care choices in a hurry if Kresha and other Republicans in power now had to buy their insurance from the same list of choices their constituents have on the open market. Maybe then state spending would go to protect taxpaying constituents first instead of insurance companies.

Gesundheit for all.

Roman Witucki is a resident of Little Falls and the chair for the Morrison County DFL.