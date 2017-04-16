Bumpouts in Little Falls to promote LBLL’s pedestrian safety initiative

For more than two years Live Better Live Longer (LBLL) has wanted bumpouts installed in Little Falls.

The reason? A bumpout forces motorists to slow down and really look for pedestrians. Bumpouts also shorten the distance pedestrians have to walk across the roadway.

Even though a bumpout would remove the ability for a motorist to turn right at a red traffic light and calms the traffic, Director of Community Outreach for CHI St. Gabriel’s Health Kate Bjorge said in the end, it’s worth it if it saves a life.

The LBLL initially wanted install four bumpouts at the intersection of Broadway and Second Street East in Little Falls, but was turned down by the Little Falls City Council, Bjorge said.

“They said it would slow down traffic too much,” she said.

However, recently the Council approved LBLL to install four bumpouts on the intersection of First Avenue Northeast and First Street Northwest — the intersection near the Little Falls Police Department.

Bjorge said the bumpouts will be installed in time for the launch of LBLL’s pedestrian safety awareness project in May.

As part of the pedestrian safety project Live Better Live Longer is launching, people in the Little Falls community may see students carry a sign to raise awareness. Pictured are Live Better Live Longer Program Coordinator Mary Kenna, left and Director of Community Outreach for CHI St. Gabriel’s Health Kate Bjorge.

“You’ll find students carrying a sign across the roadway in crosswalks from time to time as a way to gain motorists’ attention,” Bjorge said.

As part of the project, LBLL contacted City Engineer Greg Kimman to see if the traffic lights for the pedestrian crossings at the intersections of Broadway and First Street and First Street Southeast and First Avenue Southeast gave pedestrians adequate time to cross the roadway.

After an inspection by Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) it was determined the traffic lights work as intended.

Bjorge said the signal is based on the 3.5 steps per second that is used to program the cross, which means that the “green hand” will show until about halfway across. Then the “red hand” will start to flash. Even the “don’t walk” time is set so that somebody who just stepped off the curb can make it safely to the other side, she said.

Bjorge said that often pedestrians believe they have to wait to cross the street.

“You see it more with older people. That’s what they learned when they grew up. They were taught to simply just wait for all the vehicles to pass before they crossed a street,” she said.

But the law says that’s not the case. According to Minnesota Statute 169.21, drivers must stop for crossing pedestrians at marked crosswalks and at all intersections without crosswalks or traffic lights.

After waiting for a crossing pedestrian, the vehicle can proceed once the pedestrian has completely crossed the lane in front of the stopped vehicle.

One concern among motorists may be pedestrians who step out into the roadway without looking. The law says that a pedestrian must not enter a crosswalk if a vehicle is approaching, and it would be impossible for the driver to stop.

“There is no defined distance that a pedestrian must abide by before entering the crosswalk, but it is best to use common sense. The stopping distance changes with the seasons, as it would be harder for a vehicle to stop in snow and ice,” Bjorge said.

The law also says that when a vehicle is stopped at an intersection to allow pedestrians to cross the roadway, drivers of other vehicles approaching from the rear must not pass the stopped vehicle.

“A couple of years ago a child was hit here in Little Falls because the driver behind a stopped car decided to pass,” Bjorge said.

Bjorge said that raising awareness of what the law says about crossing pedestrians also gives people a chance to be aware before they are ticketed for breaking it.

“Talking to Police Chief Greg Schirmers with the Little Falls Police Department, officers are obligated to enforce the law,” Bjorge said.

Failure to obey the law is considered a misdemeanor. However, a second violation within one year is moved up to a gross misdemeanor.

But pedestrian safety is a two-way street and both pedestrians and motorists are equally responsible for achieving it.

Some of the ways that pedestrians can ensure their safety is to look both ways before crossing the roadway and to make eye contact with drivers to ensure they will stop. Pedestrians can also look across all lanes for moving vehicles before proceeding and to watch for turning and passing vehicles.

Pedestrians can make themselves visible to drivers by standing clear of buses, hedges, parked cars and other obstacles before crossing. Wearing brightly colored clothing and reflective materials adds to ensuring pedestrian safety.

A safety flag can also easily be mounted on a wheelchair, motorized cart or stroller.

Another way to increase safety is for the pedestrian to avoid dangerous and distracted behaviors, such as crossing mid-block instead of at designated crosswalks. It also helps to stay alert to his or her surroundings by removing headphones, obeying the traffic signals and always walking on the sidewalk or if there is none, walking on the left side of the street facing the traffic.

In addition to stopping for crossing pedestrians, motorists can avoid distracted and aggressive driving, by putting away cellphones, food or makeup.