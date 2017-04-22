LF Schools updated on ‘Solar Schools’ project

Cheryal Hills of Region 5, Michael Krause of Kandiyo Consulting and Jan Hubbard of the Rural Renewable Energy Alliance visited the Little Falls School Board April 10, to talk about the solar schools project.

The project includes placing solar panels on eight buildings throughout the Little Falls, Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus school districts, as well as the Leech Lake Tribal College.

Hills said one of the primary goals of the project is to save the schools money.

“To save you (the school districts) was a primary function,” Hills said.

She said the group did not deal with a few potential investors, because helping schools was not a priority for them.

Hills said the solar array could also be a good opportunity for the Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) curriculum.

Part of the way to pay for the project, is a $2 million grant from Xcel Energy that Region 5 is applying for, Hills said.

Other money came from New Energy Equity (NEE) which put $2 million into the project for the solar systems.

It will own the solar panels and lease the space on the schools’ roofs.

Hills said attorneys will be going through the power purchasing and lease agreements.

Agreements have been made between Minnesota Power, NEE, the school districts, Region 5 and more, which Region 5’s attorneys are reviewing to reduce the cost to the school districts, Hill said.

So far, the only investment from the school districts would be a portion of the legal fees, she said.

In return, at the most conservative estimates, Hills said, the school could save $1,156 in the first year of operation on its utility bills, and $31,160 over 25 years.

Krause said this is based on a locked in price the school will pay for the solar energy, starting at 6.5 cents per kilowatt hour, increasing 2 percent a year.

The figures assume Minnesota Power’s rates will increase 2.5 percent annually on average, Krause said.

While they expect on average 888,835 kWh will be produced in the first year, that could vary, he said.

“There will be some variation in that based on how much cloud cover we have, the temperatures and how much snow we get,” Krause said. “But on average that’s what you can expect.”

There is a pretty good idea of what Minnesota Power’s rates will be in the next few years, past that they’re not sure, he said.

The trend over the last 20 years, Krause said has been for electricity rates to rise faster than inflation.

Board Chair Sharon Ballou asked if there was a minimum amount of power the district would still need to purchase from Minnesota Power. She said she didn’t think solar power would cover all of the district’s needs, but wondered if there was a cap on it.

Whatever solar energy the school generates would be used first, and then would be purchased from Minnesota Power, Krause said.

The group is also looking at negotiating with NEE for a share of the revenue when the schools use less energy than is produced, such as during the summer, he said.

The potential also exists for the Minnesota Department of Commerce and Public Utilities Commission to establish a “solar capacity credit” which would increase the dollar value of the energy produced and the school’s savings.

The School Board agreed to hire Kennedy and Graven as legal representation for the project. Two attorneys, James Strommen and Douglas Shaftel will be paid $220 per hour for services specific to the Little Falls School District.

The Board hasn’t formally agreed to participate in the project as of yet.