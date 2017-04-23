Regina H. Langer, age 94, of Aitkin formerly of Pierz passed away Thursday, April 13, 2017, at Aitkin Health Services.

Regina was born Jan. 13, 1923, in the township of Pierz, the daughter of Joe and Christina Urai. On July 28, 1943, Regina was united in marriage to Ben Langer at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz. Regina was a “strong spirit” from the day she was born. She loved fishing, gardening, sewing, word puzzles, her work, but most of all she loved spending time with family and friends. Regina had a fulfilling life raising three daughters, managing their farm and tending her garden. In 1952, Regina and Ben moved to Brainerd where she worked for Hickerson Garment Factory, and later as head cook at Brainerd High School. In 1969 they returned to Pierz purchasing Eller’s Harness and Shoe Shop which became Langer’s Shoe Service. For 18 years Regina upholstered furniture and was the favored seamstress for miles around.

Regina was preceded in death by her husband, Ben and daughter, Alice Owens.

She is survived by her loving family, daughters: Marjorie (Dave) Nolan of Brainerd and Marce (Tuffy) Boyd of Aitkin; 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Regina’s life will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2017 at the Pierz Park North Pavilion from noon to 1:30 p.m. where family, friends and relatives will gather to celebrate her life and accomplishments. Arrangements are with the Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin.