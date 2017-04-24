Bernice Theresa Sczublewski, 97-year- old resident of Sobieski died Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, April 24, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski with Fr. Jimmy Joseph officiating. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.. Sunday, April 23, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski. A Parish Prayer will be said at 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.

Bernice Theresa Janey was born March 23, 1920, in Sobieski to the late Steve and Mary (Kedrowski) Janey. She grew up in Swan River and attended country school until the eighth grade. Bernice was united in marriage to William Sczublewski Oct. 11 1930, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski. The couple made their home in Swan River Township, Morrison County. Bernice was a stay at home Mother caring for the couple’s children. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, St. Anne’s Mission Circle from 1963 to the present, and the Rosary Society since 1940. She treasured her time gardening, quilting, sewing, cooking and canning.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ron Sczublewski and wife, Barb of Alexandria, Jim Sczublewski of Sobieski, Joan Oldakowski of Sartell, Michelle Fitzpatrick and husband, Keith, of Becker; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William; parents, Steve and Mary Janey; sisters, Barbara Gwost and Serephine Drew; brother, Henry Janey; son-in-law, Ervan Oldakowski and a granddaughter, Deb.

