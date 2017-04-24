Broadcast schedule for L

Here are the remaining April 2017 and May 2017 Events that are scheduled to be broadcast and Live Streamed on LFCStv® Channel 181 and on TheCube and the LFCStv® Channel 181 YouTube Channel. (Note that the baseball and softball games are weather dependent. If it is raining, they will not be broadcast).

Monday April 24th: LFCHS Softball vs. The Albany Huskies: 4:50 PM

Saturday April 29th: LFCHS Prom Grand March: 7:00 PM

Tuesday May 2nd: LFCMS 7th & 8th Grade Band Concert: 7:00 PM

Thursday May 4th: LFCMS/Elementary Schools 5th & 6th Grade Band Concert: 7:00 PM

Monday May 8th: LFCS Activities Banquet LIVE from the Falls Ballroom: 6:30 PM

Tuesday May 9th: LFCHS Baseball vs. The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders: 4:50 PM

Thursday May 11th: LFCHS Softball vs. The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm: 4:50 PM

Friday May 12th: LFCHS Softball vs. The Foley Falcons: 3:50 PM

Monday May 15th: LFCHS Band Spring Concert: 7:30 PM

Tuesday May 16th: LFCMS Choir Spring Concer: 7:00 PM

Wednesday May 17th: LFCHS Scholarship Awards Night: 7:00 PM

Thursday May 18th: LFCHS Baseball vs. The Albany Huskies: 4:50 PM

Monday May 22nd: LFCHS Choir Spring Concert: 7:30 PM

Wednesday May 24th: LFCHS Baccalaureate: 7:00 PM

Sunday May 28th: LFCHS Graduation: 2:00 PM

This schedule does NOT include the stream-only broadcasts of all of the Elementary Spring Concerts and the 5th Grade Graduations. Those are ONLY available on TheCube.