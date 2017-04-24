County Board gives preliminary approval to county water plan

The public and the Morrison County Board of Commissioners have had their chance to comment on the Local Comprehensive Water Plan for 2017-2021. Now, the state gets its turn.

Following a public hearing at Tuesday’s Board meeting, preliminary approval was given to the water plan.

Morrison County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Manager Helen McLennan said there have been some big changes since the current plan was implemented in 2010.

Since then, plans dealing with Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) have been made by the county and added to this plan, and the buffer law has been passed by the state.

Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said while the buffer law is in the plan, it is a state issue.

Groundwater contamination has become a bigger issue with residents than surface water, McLennan said.

The plan calls for increased efforts to protect groundwater resources from contamination in both the county and in its cities through education and training to deal with hazardous situations.

The four main goals and what it could cost to implement them are:

Protect and provide high quality groundwater resources for the citizens and visitors of Morrison County. Total projected cost of implementation is $1 million. This includes supporting the development of a county geologic atlas and regional hydrologic atlas to use to identify at-risk areas in the county;

Preserve and ensure adequate quantity of the groundwater resources for the citizens and visitors of Morrison County. Total projected cost of implementation is $100,000. This includes working with the agricultural community and municipalities to conserve water use and have the SWCD and local irrigators participate in the Little Rock Creek sustainable groundwater use planning project;

Protect, enhance and maintain the quality of all surface waters in Morrison County (lakes, rivers, streams, and wetlands). Total projected cost of implementation is $2.3 million. This includes reducing the impacts of run-off and holding landowner/producer workshops for manure/nutrient management; and

Ensure that land use decisions are compatible with natural resource protection. Total projected cost of implementation is $6.7 million. This includes maintaining technical advice to landowners and enforcing manure stockpiling rules.

During the public hearing, a couple of people asked questions about the plan.

Tom Wilczek commented on the Little Rock Creek Watershed plan. He said he thought an independent scientific review of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) should be used in the final plan it makes.

“Many of us, including myself, have asked that additional information that could be pertinent to what they’re trying to do be reflected,” McLennan said.

She agreed that there were issues with the DNR’s science in the Little Rock issue, but the state had delegated the issue to the DNR.

Dwayne Kroll of Royalton had several questions about the plan.

He asked what the plan actually does, how it affects him and why there is language about financing and where the money would come from.

McLennan said this plan is considered along with the Comprehensive Land Use Plan when variances and conditional use permits are being voted on by the Board or other organizations.

Commissioner Randy Winscher said he wanted to make sure people know this isn’t an ordinance, but it can influence policy approved by the Board.

McLennan said there are financial aspects attached to portions of the plan so that if funding is needed for these issues, the county can apply for the funding.

“If it’s not in here, it’s not eligible (for funding),” McLennan said.

Kroll also asked why there was mention of a potential soil loss ordinance.

McLennan said that issue had been pushed by the Board several years ago as the county was seeing diminishing amounts of windbreaks and cover crops.

Having it mentioned in the plan, McLennan said, allows the county to seek funding for relief to farmers if there is soil loss, or to implement programs to help deal with the issue.

Before the Board approves the final version of the plan, state agencies such as the DNR, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and others will comment on it, before it goes to the State Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) for its approval, June 14.

A copy of the final draft can be found online at mor risonswcd.org/programs-services/water-plan.