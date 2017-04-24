Evangeline Janey, 88- year-old resident of Little Falls died Thursday, April 20, 2017, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, April 25, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Joseph Herzing officiating. The burial will be in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. Monday and from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on Tuesday all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The Rosary will be said at 4:30 p.m.

Evangeline Ann Lange was born Sept. 13, 1928, in St. Francis, Stearns County, to the late Ben and Mary (Cremers) Lange. She was united in marriage to Phillip Anthony Jamey, June 26, 1951, at St. Francis of Assisi in St. Francis. The couple made their home on the Janey farm near Sobieski for many years. They moved into Little Falls in 1977. Evangeline worked in Environmental Services at St. Gabriel’s Hospital for several years. After, retiring she cleaned peoples’ homes part-time. Evangeline enjoyed dancing, playing cards, baking, quilting at church and home. She treasured her time spent with family especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church and was a faithful Christian Mother, Sacristan and the Daughters of Isabella.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Phillip (Anita) Janey, Jr. of St. Joseph, Mark Janey of St. Cloud, Patrick (Kathy) Janey of Little Falls, Kevin (Anita) Janey of Little Falls and Jeffrey (Rosie) Janey of Little Falls; daughters, Mary Ann (Pete) Klemmers of Albany and Sharon (Dan) Klisch of Clear Lake; 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Phillip; sons, Gerald Janey and Gary Janey; great-grandchild, Noah; siblings, Thomas Lange, Elmer Lange, Ralph Lange, Arthur Lange, Delores Harren and Evelyn Breth.

