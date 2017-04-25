Area sports postponements and cancellations

With the upcoming forecast of rain, and a couple of events have changed their details, postponed or cancelled their events today.

The track and field meet in Long Prairie that was scheduled and was to be attended by Holdingford and USA has been postponed.

The Pierz softball game at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa has been moved up to 4 p.m. from 4:30 p.m.

The Royalton home softball game against Browerville/Eagle Valley has been moved up to 4:30 p.m. from 5 p.m.

Any more updates will be added as information comes in.