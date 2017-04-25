Area sports roundup: April 25

A few events were postponed today, but several still got done before the rain began to fall.

Little Falls baseball slugged its way past Granite Ridge foe Albany, 13-8. Royalton topped Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 8-2.

In softball action, Pierz bested Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 13-1. Holdingford picked up its first win, 9-8 over Paynesville. Royalton clubbed its way to a five-inning win over Browerville/Eagle Valley, 11-1. Little Falls fell to Zimmerman, 5-1.

The Little Falls girls track team won a GRC quad with 77 points in Milaca. The boys were third.

Lastly, in golf action, it was the Pierz girls golf team that took third at a CMC meet hosted by Maple Lake with a score of 201. The Little Falls girls team competed in its first meet since reforming this spring in Mora, and they finished with 250. Lastly, the Flyers boys team was fourth at Mora with a 175 total.

Late Monday: Upsala softball swept Ogilvie, 16-3 and 20-8.