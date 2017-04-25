Randall Liquor Store will open its doors on Sundays … mostly

With the Legislature passing a bill to allow Sunday liquor sales, starting July 1, Randall residents will have the option to buy alcohol off-sale from the city’s municipal liquor store.

City Manager Matt Pantzke said after discussion with Council Members James Chyba and Rick Turner, it was decided that it wasn’t worth it to the city to have the bar portion open Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We don’t think it would be worthwhile to open the on-sale at this point. It would be detrimental to the VFW,” Pantzke said.

He said the group decided to recommend having the off-sale portion open as an experiment between July 1 and the middle of November, before making the decision about whether or not to keep it open on Sundays in 2018.

Turner said the city could also look at hiring a part-time worker for Sundays to man the shop and clean up areas of the bar that don’t require immediate cleanup, such as glasses, allowing the Saturday night workers to leave sooner.

Councilman Gerald Adamski asked if this person would stay on even if it’s decided to not have the store open on Sundays after the trial period, or if the city would have to pay unemployment.

Pantzke said there could be an opening for that person afterward. He said it is getting to a point where they need another person, but if not, there would also be a current worker covering some of the Sunday hours.

Pantzke said the Council didn’t need to approve the store being open on Sundays with a vote, but he wanted their feedback.