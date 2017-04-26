Pierz forensic psychologist brings experiences to murder mystery

“Murder Book,” author Frank Weber holding the book at an event at Central Lake’s College in Brainerd. Weber said writing the murder mystery was a release to him as he hears about horrible things as a forensic psychologist.

When Pierz native Frank Weber first went into the field of psychology as a college student, he found himself fascinated with the question of why criminals would do the horrible things they do.

“There’s something in understanding perpetrators; what would drive people to commit these types of offenses that really motivated me,” Weber said.

Initially, Weber worked with victims and said he grew frustrated at the lack of accountability in forcing convicted offenders to go to counseling or identify themselves to people they’d get in relationships with.

After telling a supervisor what he would do to deal with the situation, including things like having the offender’s probation officer on standby to arrest them for violating probation by not going to counseling, his supervisor asked him to develop a program.

Since 1995, Weber has been the clinical director at CORE Professional Services, the program he started to address his concerns with the system. Currently there are CORE sites across Central Minnesota.

During his time dealing with offenders, Weber said he’s learned some people do bad things because of circumstances and others just want to be a bad person.

Weber said he had once dealt with a gang member who had been sent to prison at age 16 for shooting and injuring someone, before being released at 21.

The man was both an adult and out of prison for two weeks, before he shot and killed someone who he had said annoyed him. He was then sentenced to life in prison.

Weber said he asked the man if he would have done things differently. The man said “no.”

“His perspective was, “The guy irritated me and that’s what we do,’” Weber said.

He said some people want to be saved and others don’t.

After writing nine articles and books on treatment, Weber decided to try his hand at writing a murder mystery novel.

Weber said for him, writing the book was a release from dealing with offenders and the things they do.

“There are some days I hear about things that I can’t tell anybody,” Weber said. “But I can write about it in fiction and then you get it out there and there’s really no consequence to me, and it’s a release.”

The book, “Murder Book,” is the story of a young man accused by the residents of his hometown of murdering his ex-girlfriend. Years later the man, now an investigator, returns to the area to look into another death and begins to see similarities between the cases.

Weber said there were some similarities between the book and real life.

As a high school student in Pierz, an ex-girlfriend of his disappeared one day. She was gone from school and no one could say what happened to her.

Unlike in the story however, Weber said, the end result was that her family had to up and move to Duluth quickly for a parent’s job. Still, he said with how she just disappeared some friends jokingly asked if he had killed her.

Another Minnesota murder case a colleague told Weber about was the basis for the case in the story, Weber said.

In addition, the love interest in the story is based on Weber’s wife, while part of the main character’s personality is based on Weber himself.

“The main character is a little obsessive, which is like me,” Weber said.

In one coincidence, Weber’s office manager once hired a person with the same name as a character in the book. The problem? The character was having an affair with the main character, so Weber said he decided to change the name.

“Murder Book” was written off and on over 20 years, before Weber decided he had to get it done two years ago.

One of the biggest challenges in writing the book was including only what drove the mystery forward, he said. Over a quarter of the book was cut in Weber’s final editing.

For more information on “Murder Book,” or about Weber, visit his website, frankweberauthor.com.