‘Redneck Festival’ could bring thousands to LF

A New Jersey marketing consultant with ties to Central Minnesota is trying to drum up support for a Redneck Festival in Little Falls during July of 2018.

Sylvia Allen proposed the idea of the festival to the Little Falls City Council, Monday, and answered members’ questions.

Allen, who owns the old Butler Opera Building in Aitkin, said the idea came about after the publication “RoadSnacks” published a list of the top 10 redneck cities in Minnesota.

Aitkin, which held the number one spot, declined because they thought they were being called rednecks by her, Allen said.

A plan to work with Zimmerman, the city holding the number four spot, didn’t work out, so Allen decided to move outside of the top 10 list to Little Falls, the 19th most redneck city in the state, according to “RoadSnacks.”

Allen said she is sure the event can bring 10,000 people to town, given the enthusiasm she’s heard from people around the country about the idea.

“I think it’s an event that would bring awareness to a town,” Allen said.

Little Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Kristina VonBerge said if the festival were done in July when there are no other events competing for space, and if Allen can bring sponsors like Stihl or the National Lawnmower Racing Association, it could be good.

VonBerge said if the city hosts it, they don’t know how it will turn out. But if the city doesn’t, they know nobody in town will make money from the idea.

“It’s an opportunity,” VonBerge said.

Councilman Frank Gosiak raised a concern that the event could compete with and harm local events like the Dam Festival.

Councilwoman Raquel Lundberg saw a difference between the Dam Festival and the potential Redneck Festival.

“The Dam Festival is something that is sponsored locally and caters to local people. What Sylvia is proposing is to bring in 10,000 people who are not from here, who will spend their money here,” Lundberg said.

Gosiak said other communities would also have to be involved as there wasn’t lodging in Little Falls for 10,000 people. Both Lund-berg and Councilman Jeremy Hanfler said people travel a long way in a day for an event.

“It’s no different from any sporting event. How many people drive from here to the Cities for a game and come home?” Hanfler asked.

Upon reviewing the list of ideas for events, Mayor Greg Zylka said there were issues with some of the ideas.

“I see four (out of 20) things on that last page I would nix immediately,” Zylka said. “They are extremely offensive.”

Among those ideas was a wet T-shirt competition, or events with names Zylka said he didn’t think were appropriate or how he wanted people to see Little Falls.

Allen said these were just ideas based on what has been held at other redneck festivals around the country and would not have to be at the event.

The point of the event was that the festival would be to have fun and bring attention to Little Falls, Allen said.

No action was requested or taken to approve a permit for the event at Monday’s meeting.