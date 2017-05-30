Invited speakers say politics corrupt in country

Alan Duff was invited to speak in Little Falls Tuesday, along with Trevor Loudon by a group of concerned citizens.

A group of concerned citizens invited two guest speakers to an event Tuesday evening. Authors Trevor Loudon and Alan Duff gave presentations on issues they believe face the United States from corruption in government to alleged ties of congressmen to communism.

Duff, who spoke first, argued that there was corruption in government, and an irresponsibility with taxpayers’ money from the local level and upward.

Duff brought experiences he said occurred during his time on the Isanti County Board of Commissioners.

During his time on the Board, Duff said he saw a commissioner abusing per diems, another voting to appoint a friend to a local board and more.

Situations like what he said happened are what Duff said are a grave danger to the country.

“I believe the greatest threat facing America today is self-serving politicians and their accomplices who care more about personal power and short-term gain, than the people they are elected to serve,” Duff said.

He said members of the public should not become apathetic about politics and should work to ensure their elected officials serve their interests.

One specific part of that, Duff argued, was that elected officials should work to ensure that their meetings are available to their constituents, by recording their meetings and putting them in places the public can access them.

As a retired member of the Army Reserves, Duff said he hoped politicians would take a lesson from the conduct members of the military hold themselves to.

Trevor Loudon, a New Zealand author, filmmaker and political activist who presents to groups around the United States, talked about what he views as a huge danger to the United States and the free world as a whole, illegal immigration, and how the Democratic Party wants to use it, Loudon said.

If the Democrats were to win in 2018 and 2020, they would try to give amnesty to illegal immigrants to obtain an overwhelming majority, Loudon said.

“You give the Democrats 8 million new votes straight off the top, upward of 30 million new votes, where does that leave you folks?” Loudon asked the crowd.

He said he urged people to continue to press President Donald Trump and legislators to stop illegal immigration and make those here leave by punishing businesses who hire them and cutting off any welfare to them.

Attendees like Linda Donahue and Sherri Nurnberger said the event was educational.

“I learned a lot. I learned a lot more than I expected,” Nurnberger said.

The group also spoke at an event in St. Cloud the next day.