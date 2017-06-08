Garman convicted of assaulting police with pepper spray

Scott Patrick Garman, 48, Little Falls, was convicted May 31, in Morrison County District Court of two felony counts of fourth degree assault on police officers.

A gross misdemeanor for allegedly obstructing justice by force was dismissed.

The charges stem from a July 7, 2015 incident, when between 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., Morrison County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls from Garman, who yelled and swore at dispatchers about officers who had been at his residence earlier in the evening.

Officers were sent to Garman’s residence in Little Falls where they found Garman sitting on the front steps holding a small canister which appeared to be pepper spray.

The officers ordered Garman to put the can down, whereupon he swore at the officers and informed them they were on his property. Officers reminded Garman that he had called 911 and that’s why they were there, and ordered him to put the can down approximately five or six times.

At that point, Garman pointed the can at the officers with his finger on the trigger.

Fearing Garman would use the pepper spray, officers attempted to deploy a taser on Garman, at which point Garman sprayed the pepper spray at the faces of the officers, one of whom was immediately blinded.

The officer was disorientated, felt like he couldn’t breathe and was unable to speak on the radio with his dispatcher. The other officer was also slightly debilitated with watery, burning eyes and a tightness in his chest.

The officers ordered Garman to the ground and advanced toward him. Garman was reaching for the can of pepper spray while officers ordered him not to pick it up. Garman would not comply with orders and officers again deployed the taser as well as police batons to arrest and handcuff Garman.

One officer suffered violent coughing and burning skin as a result of the spray and had to flush his eyes with a bottle of water.

The officers confiscated Garman’s pepper spray and observed that it was labeled as bear counter assault spray, intended to deter bears from attacking. The bottle specifically stated it is not to be used on humans.

Garman was sentenced to two days in jail and was given credit for two days served.

He was also sentenced to three years of supervised probation, was fined $135 and was required to complete 40 hours of community service.