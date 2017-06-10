LF City Council approves 10 year contract for garbage haulers

The garbage contract has finally been agreed to by the city of Little Falls and the haulers. The agreement came after discussions at Monday’s special work session and the Council meeting.

Among the things in the contract that not everyone had been happy with was having it be 10 years long.

“That’s ridiculous. No one has a 10-year contract,” Councilman Jerry Knafla said.

Councilman Jeremy Hanfler argued that that had been directed by the Council months back, while Councilwoman Raquel Lundberg said she hadn’t been involved in that clause.

Some of the Council felt the split between the haulers was unfair, and asked why Otremba Disposal needed 35 accounts from Bob LeMieur.

“What’s unacceptable about 485 when you each have over 1,100?” Councilman Leif Hanson asked.

“What’s unacceptable is you’re taking 1/4 of my business away,” Tim Luberts of Otremba Disposal said.

“That contract is over,” Hanson fired back.

The haulers went back and forth with the Council arguing about saying the other was wrong and had not been dealing well with the others.

Councilman Frank Gosiak said it would not help the Council make a decision to listen to “he said, she said.”

Following the special work session, a contract was drafted and added to the Council’s agenda for the regular meeting. In it, the haulers’ territories were split so LeMieur had Riverwood and all but 35 of Riverview, Luberts had those residences and everything north of Broadway and City Sanitary got the rest.

The numbers equaled:

458 for Bob LeMieur;

1,163 for Tim Luberts of Otremba Disposal; and

1,201 for Greg Burghardt of City Sanitary

At LeMieur’s request, a clause which could mean haulers weren’t allowed to be hired to haul trash from residents in other haulers’ territories was removed.

Radermacher said the clause didn’t specifically state that and was meant to prevent any haulers from poaching another’s routes. He said after LeMieur pointed out its other effect, he agreed to remove it.

Mayor Greg Zylka said he was against the attitude the haulers seemed to have that the customers belonged to them.

“There’s people that think that they own our residents and is that necessarily so? Did they buy our residents or the routes,” Zylka said.

He asked if there were stipulations to keep the companies from owning the routes forever.

City Administrator Jon Radermacher said it would either have to be stated in the contract or in state statute that once the 10-year contract was over the city was free to deal with whomever it chose to.

Gosiak said he would have liked to have seen a five-year contract instead of a 10-year one, but said this was before he learned of the investments that the companies would make to get new trucks to pick up carts.

Radermacher said the entire formula for developing the prices residents would pay was based on a 10-year contract.

Gosiak said in this instance the 10-year contract would be the way to go, despite him disliking it.

The contract was approved 6-1 with Mayor Greg Zylka voting against it and Alderman Brad Hircock not being present.

The contract will last until Dec. 31, 2026.

The Council unanimously approved purchasing the garbage carts for $152,931.12 which will be covered by a portion of administrative fees over 12 years.

Little Falls City Council Briefs

In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:

Approved a parade permit for the Dam Festival;

Approved a payment agent agreement with Northland Trust Agreement to have Northland serve as the issuer of the city’s $3.2 million in bonds;

Approved solicitor’s licenses for Charter Communications / Spectrum, Clear Point Construction and JM

Schommer;

Approved sidewalk closure permits for Baby’s on Broadway sidewalk sale, June 9,10 and 11 and one for Bon Jos for June 16 and 17;

Denied a waiver of liability limits from the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust;

Awarded the bid of $4,775 to Bob LeMieur’s Rolloff’s for bulk garbage collection;

Approved a quote of $5,500 from Climate Makers out of Jenkins to tune up the HVAC system at the Carnegie Library and to review the existing system;

Awarded the quote of $26,300 to Gruber’s Painting to paint the Rosenmeier House;

Awarded the low quote of $33,500 to Herzog Roofing to repair the roof at the Little Falls Fire Department;

Approved spending up to $20,000 to repair the stone wall at the Pine Grove Zoo. Matt Rausch will conduct part of the repairs with an employee at a rate of $70 per hour. Councilman Jeremy Hanfler voted against approving this. He said Rausch was being paid much more than previous contractors working on the wall and that the city should have gone out for bids;

Agreed to Morrison County constructing a communications antenna on the East Side water tower;

Called for a public hearing to discuss the issuance of bonds by CHI St. Gabriel’s Health. The public hearing will be July 3, at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall; and

Authorized having Short Elliot Hendrickson complete a feasibility study on a different bridge design crossing the Mississippi River at Highway 27. The study will cost $28,635, but staff said it is necessary to getting any funding for a future project.

The next meeting of the City Council is Monday, June 19, at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall. A public forum and special work session will precede the meeting.