$1.6 million thank yous

To the Editor:

The Camp Ripley/Veterans State Trail committee wants to thank Senator Gazelka and Representative Kresha big time for winning a contentious negotiation battle and obtaining $1.6 million in bonding money for the construction of our trail between Little Falls and the Soo Line Trail.

With Senator Gazelka being the Lead Republican in the Senate and Representative Kresha the #3 ranking Republican in the House, our Central Minnesota area is enjoying some of the strongest representation we have seen in a very long time. Normally rural Minnesota’s needs get lost behind the wishes of the Metro’s very large representation. Hopefully we can return Paul and Ron to office in the next election cycle and retain their influence for a long while.

Also, thank you to all of the Red Letter supporters out there. The Letter worked.

— Bob Reinitz, Chair, Camp Ripley/Veterans State Trail Committee