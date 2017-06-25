Board approves 10-year plan for county’s solid waste

The Morrison County Solid Waste Management Plan, which governs what goes into the Morrison County Landfill, is good for the next 10 years.

The plan, which needs to be updated every 10 years County Engineer Steve Backowski told the Board at the June 13 meeting, has been in the works for about 1 1/2 years.

For the most part, Backowski said this plan will stay the same, with the cleanup day programs, household hazardous waste program and more staying in place.

These programs, and others implemented in the plan, allow the county to reach a point of 50 percent of all solid waste being recycled and not added to the landfill.

Over the next 10 years, the county will have a capacity of 357,000 cubic yards at the landfill, Backowski said.

“You have to develop programs that limit the amount of waste that goes into the landfill,” Backowski said.

The landfill has an estimated 20 years left before being full, Backowski said.

Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski asked if anything has really changed since 2006, when the last plan was developed.

Electronics and paint care have been added to the recycling program since then, Backowski said.

Jelinski said he understood that and that his point was that this isn’t just a boiler plate.

“We don’t just make a copy of this every 10 years and sign a resolution. We actually do something,” Jelinski said.

Backowski said the plan is critical to the county and how it handles solid waste management.

“It really drives our ability to have a landfill,” Backowski said.

Commissioner Mike Wilson said the landfill is very well run.

The Board approved the plan unanimously Tuesday.

Board of Commissioners Briefs

In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:

Approved a resolution expressing support for the Lutheran Social Services HOPE Housing program;

Approved new owner establishment licenses for Argonaut Foods of Kentucky Fried Chicken in Little Falls and Monica Pigeon of the Pierz Mobile Home Park;

Approved a catering license for Herbie’s Bar and waived the license fee;

Approved out of state travel for GIS Specialist Brad Bolton to attend a GIS conference in Des Moines, Iowa, Aug. 20-22;

Approved an exempt permit for the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association to hold a raffle Sept. 22, at the Falls Ballroom;

Approved an exempt permit for the Morrison County Food Shelf to hold a raffle April 14, 2018, at the Falls Ballroom;

Accepted a bid of $690,859 from Marvin Tretter to complete work on County State Aid Highway 11, County Road 268 and 350th Avenue in Granite Township; and

Approved a solid waste hauler license for Tom Kraemer.

The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.