Clara Cichon, 97-year- old resident of Little Falls, died Thursday, June 22, 2017, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 28 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church with Fr. Joseph Herzing. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m.- 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church. The burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Little Falls.

Clara Irene Maciej was born May 28, 1920, in Swanville to the late Simon and Sophie (Cichon) Maciej. She attended country school until 8th grade. She was united in marriage to Raymond Cichon, May 15, 1956, in Silver Bay. The couple moved to Little Falls, where they made their home for several years. Clara was a homemaker and helped with the grandchildren. She also worked as a waitress at the Royal Café and the Pine Edge Inn. Clara enjoyed gardening, flowers, baking, cooking, bingo, casino trips, playing cards and listening to Sue Kliber. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and helped with funeral lunch committee.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Jim Cichon (Beverly Voik); siblings, Sylvester Maciej, Florence Pietrowski and Caroline Krystosek; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and many friends and relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; daughter, Marjorie Cichon.

