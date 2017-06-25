Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF LITTLE FALLS NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 Seventh Avenue Northeast, Little Falls, Minnesota, on Monday, July 10, 2017 at 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the Planning Commission can hear the same, to consider the following application(s):

Amendments to the official City of Little Falls zoning map, as referenced in Chapter 11.05.B of the Little Falls City Code. The purpose of the amendments are to rezone properties which are currently zoned B-1 (Limited Business District) or I-1 (Industrial District – light) as these zoning districts are proposed for elimination within Chapter 11 of the Little Falls City Code and other properties to compliment the comprehensive plan. This notice is only a summary of the proposed amendments. A total of approximately 225 properties are proposed for rezoning and a map of these properties is available for public inspection at least ten days prior to the public hearing at Little Falls City Hall during normal business hours. Applicant: City of Little Falls Planning Commission.

Amendment to Section 11.03.C (Lot Provisions) of the Little Falls City Code. The purpose of the amendment would be to establish standards for development of nonconforming legal lots of record within non-residential zoning districts and to clarify regulations affecting such lots within residential zoning districts. A full copy of the proposed amendments will be available for public inspection at least ten days prior to the public hearing at Little Falls City Hall during normal business hours. Applicant: City of Little Falls Planning Commission.

Any measurements or details relating to items above are approximate and subject to change during the public hearing. All persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place set forth above, or may file written comments with the City Administrator prior to the date of the hearing set forth above. If you need any type of reasonable accommodation to participate in the hearing, please call (320) 616-5500 or contact City Hall by 12:00 noon on the Thursday prior to the scheduled public hearing.

Dated this 22nd of June, 2017.

Jon Radermacher,

City Administrator

City of Little Falls

PUBLISH: June 25; July 2, 2017 (705005)