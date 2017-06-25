Proposed pipeline through county debated at open forum

A forum hosted by the state of Minnesota on its draft Environment Impact Statement (EIS) on the proposed Enbridge pipeline had proponents and detractors of the plan stating their cases.

The new pipeline’s proposed route from Canada to Superior, Wis., would go just north of Morrison County, while a potential alternative route would cut right through the county.

Sarah Gorham, who lives near Brainerd, had an issue with the pipeline bringing oil through the area and not benefiting Minnesotans.

“We are being asked to put our water at risk for a pipeline project carrying Tar Sand’s oil from Alberta to the Great Lakes,” Gorham said.

Tom Wilczek of Morrison County said he would rather see a pipeline go in than have it transported by other means.

“I’m glad to see that Enbridge wants to update a line rather than have 1,000 railcars a day transporting that oil,” Wilczek said.

Andy Pearson with MN350, a group that says it looks to change the climate through a fundamental shift in society, said there is no evidence that if this pipeline goes through that it will mean fewer trucks or trains coming through.

Pearson said when other pipelines were cancelled, oil production was cut.

George Sandy of Little Falls Township, who lives on an old pipeline, said crews from the pipeline company come out regularly to ensure it is safe.

Gorham said there is no guarantee that Enbridge or one of several smaller subsidiaries that could have a stake in the project, will be in business well into the future.

Benjamin Owaleon of Cushing said the move puts areas that are culturally important to Native American tribes at risk.

Enbridge Communications Supervisor, Shannon Gustafson, released a statement saying Enbridge has Minnesotan employees and those employees have a stake in keeping the pipeline from contaminating natural resources.

“Like all Minnesotans, Enbridge employees, families and friends enjoy fishing, swimming and paddling in our lakes and rivers, and we are committed to protecting our natural resources by replacing Line 3,” Gustafson said.

She said the preferred route is the best one when considering all factors.

The state is looking for comment from the public on the EIS and whether or not it is needed and if there were issues with the location.

According to the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) no final decision on the project will be made until possibly April 2018.