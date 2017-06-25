Smieja participates in combine at Hall of Fame

By Tyler Ohmann





As a junior, Riley Smieja helped lead the Royalton Royals football team to a 9-2 record including a state tournament experience. Submitted photo

Royalton’s Riley Smieja (No. 45) stands with combine coaches (from left): Reggie Young, NFL trainer, Sean Ceglinsky, director of Blue Grey Football and Mark McMillian, NFL veteran.

The Royals fullback hopes that an offseason experience will help him in his senior season.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Smieja took part in the Blue Grey Football Super Regional Combine in Canton, Ohio, home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, June 17-18.

Smieja qualified for the combine at a regional combine in St. Paul, May 6.

He was first invited by Blue Grey Football via letter to the school this spring.

At the super regional Saturday, June 17, Smieja traveled 14 hours by car to get to Canton.

That night he had a formal dinner, which introduced the athletes to the combine and welcomed them.

“I just liked to meet people, and the coaches were all pretty cool,” Smieja said.

After that they were given a tour of the Hall of Fame, including the display dedicated to Royalton native Jim Langer.

“It was pretty cool,” Smieja said.

Day two, Sunday, June 18, was the actual combine, a series of physical tests for the athletes.

Smieja started with an interview, similar to those that prospects for the NFL draft would face, except with questions about college.

He then ran a 40-yard dash, improving his time by .10 seconds from the regional down to a 4.79.

Smieja said that he also went faster in the shuttle run, and did four more reps in the bench press.

He did come up short of his previous distance in the broad jump, however.

“I just couldn’t stick my landing,” Smieja said.

After that, Smieja ran routes while covered by linebackers.

“I got open all the time, but most of the throws weren’t in an area for me to catch them, so I didn’t do as good as I could have there,” Smieja said. “Overall, I feel like did pretty good.”

The beginning of August he’ll find out if he has been selected as an All-American, which would mean he’d play in an All-Star game at the Cowboys, Jaguars or Buccaneers’ stadium in December.

Smieja was the lone athlete from the state of Minnesota at the Super Regional in Canton.

Smieja hopes to play college football, as football is his favorite sport because of its physicality.

Thus far he has had looks from several Division II colleges within the state, but expects more attention during and after the 2017 football season.

That season he hopes, isn’t over until deep into the playoffs.