Estate Auction • 9:30 a.m.

LOCATED: 8603 110th St., Brainerd, MN 56401 FROM BRAINERD: Coming in from the east or west on Hwy. 210 (Washington St.) to the center of town go south on South 6th St., follow to closed Brainerd Hotel then continue SW on Business Hwy. 371 for 1/2 mile to Greenwood St. then south to 110th St. FROM LITTLE FALLS & SOUTH: North of Little Falls on Hwy. 371 to overpass & follow Business Hwy. 371 for 3 miles to Greenwood St. to 110th St.

Mohs Auctions

www.midwestauctions.com