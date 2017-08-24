Young Royalton boys injured in ATV accident

Two Royalton boys, ages 13 and 11, were injured just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, in an ATV accident near 63rd Street, in Buckman Township.

Andrew Winscher, 13, was driving a side-by-side ATV with a passenger, Kyle Winscher, 11, east on 63rd Street, about two miles west of Highway 27 in Buckman Township. Andrew lost control of the ATV on the roadway and it rolled, ejecting the passenger.

Both Andrew and Kyle were taken to St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance, with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Police Department, MLMB First Response Team and Gold Cross Ambulance.