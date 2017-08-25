Opinion & Columns

DFL doesn’t ‘get’ the Constitution

To the Editor:

I was a bit surprised by the media firestorm over President Trump’s comment that both sides were responsible for the violence in Charlottesville, Va., a couple of weeks ago.

Although we may not agree with the position of the white supremacists, they had a permit for their rally and the first amendment to the Constitution guarantees free speech whether we agree with it or not. The Antifa showed up and then violence ensued.

Both sides were responsible for the violence and President Trump was exactly right in his response.

Recent violence by the Antifa has just succeeded in proving Trump right as they tear down century old monuments nationwide. All those involved should be arrested and charged with destruction of public property.

They have even targeted statues of Abraham Lincoln, the president who ended slavery.

Leftist protesters caused so much violence in Chicago in March 2015 that a Trump rally scheduled there was canceled for fear of violence.

Just this last March in the Twin Cities, Antifa showed up at a Trump rally and caused trouble.

The left lost the elections last fall and they have continued to lose elections since then.

You lost. Get over it. Maybe the Democrats should look inside themselves and do some soul searching.

Aleta Edin, Burtrum

    First, how does any discussion of Charlottesville not even include a single mention of the murdered victim, Heather Heyer, or the many others injured by the alt-right terrorist who drove his car into the crowd there?? Seems like a major omission.

    Next, though it seems increasingly futile in the Trump post-fact/truth era, it’s useful to point to a number of factual errors in this letter:

    1) It wasn’t merely a “media firestorm”, that erupted over the horror of Trump’s Charlottesville fiasco, though many on the alt-right take up Trump’s war with the media as their own. Both of Trump’s business and advisory councils disbanded after his outrageous remarks about Charlottesville. Later his bipartisan arts council disbanded. And, “In the past seven days — since President Trump said there were “fine people” among those marching in a violence-plagued “Unite the Right” demonstration in Charlottesville — the president’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida has been deserted by 18 charities that planned to use its ballrooms for fundraisers.” Ms. Burtrum, the media does their job by covering what happens, whether the President likes their probing questions or investigations or not. They’re the only profession specifically singled out and protected by the Constitution. Who is it, as the title to this letter proclaims, that “doesn’t ‘get’ the Constitution”?

    2) Burtrum says, “the antifa showed up, and then violence ensued”. This sequence of events is neither complete nor validated by eyewitnesses. See L.A. Times summary: “Who Was Responsible for the Violence in Charlottesville?” (with many testimonials)

    3) There is also no evidence of Antifa involvement in defacing either the Lincoln bust in Chicago, or Lincoln Memorial in D.C., as Burtrum suggests. To the contrary, there’s eyewitness evidence that drunken teens damaged the Lincoln bust in “stupid July 4 revelry”. The National Park Service doesn’t know who spray-painted the Lincoln Memorial last week, though it’s “under investigation”.

    4) And Burtrum, again, obfuscates regarding the Trump rally in Chicago, that the candidate himself cancelled in 2015. Here is what some other Republicans said: “Senator Marco Rubio, Senator Ted Cruz and Gov. John Kasich, condemned the disruptions (from ‘both sides’ at the rally), but said Mr. Trump was responsible for the tenor of his rallies. Mr. Cruz said Mr. Trump “affirmatively encourages violence.” Indeed, he does. As our embarrassing, juvenile-acting President is wont to say, “sad”.

    5) Regarding the counter-protesters at Brigitte Gabriel’s ACT event in St. Paul in March, I was there. Most were non-violent Christians and Muslims who disparage ACT’s lies and Islamophobia. The violence by a few was not attributed to Antifa.

    Your letter could have been written by Sean Hannity, of Trump State T.V. or Richard Spencer, Ms. Burtrum, both of whom have equal disregard for a factual discussion of issues. While the “soul-searching” you call for is never ill-advised, it may need to start with the woman in your mirror.

    Here’s another interesting reflection on the events of Charlottesville:
    http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/if-we-dont-want-to-see-another-charlottesville-silence_us_59909a65e4b0caa1687a6132

    More useful input, as the soul-searching commences, from former Republican Senator John Danforth (who served Missouri for 2 decades): “The Real Reason Trump is Not a Republican”

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/trump-is-exactly-what-republicans-are-not/2017/08/24/9909a320-8832-11e7-a50f-e0d4e6ec070a_story.html?utm_term=.b8bb5c1bc97f

    I’m sure Danforth is aghast (though, sadly, unsurprised) that Trump pardoned another Republican who has no respect for the rule of law, disgraced former Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Birds of a feather, Trump and Arpaio, sticking together — again, no surprise, but very disappointing. No doubt David Duke and Richard Spencer will be tweeting more approval for the President tonight. How nice for them that after decades in the well-deserved shadows of shame, they’ve finally found some kinship among political elite in Trump’s White House. Unbelievable.