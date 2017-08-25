DFL doesn’t ‘get’ the Constitution

To the Editor:

I was a bit surprised by the media firestorm over President Trump’s comment that both sides were responsible for the violence in Charlottesville, Va., a couple of weeks ago.

Although we may not agree with the position of the white supremacists, they had a permit for their rally and the first amendment to the Constitution guarantees free speech whether we agree with it or not. The Antifa showed up and then violence ensued.

Both sides were responsible for the violence and President Trump was exactly right in his response.

Recent violence by the Antifa has just succeeded in proving Trump right as they tear down century old monuments nationwide. All those involved should be arrested and charged with destruction of public property.

They have even targeted statues of Abraham Lincoln, the president who ended slavery.

Leftist protesters caused so much violence in Chicago in March 2015 that a Trump rally scheduled there was canceled for fear of violence.

Just this last March in the Twin Cities, Antifa showed up at a Trump rally and caused trouble.

The left lost the elections last fall and they have continued to lose elections since then.

You lost. Get over it. Maybe the Democrats should look inside themselves and do some soul searching.

— Aleta Edin, Burtrum