First annual Salsa Fest set for Sept. 16 in Long Prairie

In celebration of food grown locally in Central Minnesota and the rich cultural diversity of the farming community, the Sustainable Farming Association (SFA) will bring together salsa to enjoy live music, salsa tasting, local food vendors and artisan shopping, a salsa contest and family fun. All of this at the first annual Minnesota Salsa Fest at the Todd County Fairgrounds, Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

This event aims to spotlight all things salsa-related available in the local region. It will showcase Mexican food from Taqueria Chavez (Long Prairie), El Portal (Melrose), Griff’s Pizza (Long Prairie), Ted and Gen’s BBQ and Finnegan’s beer, live music with Diamante de Mexico (Diamond of Mexico), salsa-making demonstrations, a salsa contest, salsa ice cream for sample and sale developed by the University of Minnesota Ice Cream Lab and served by the Todd County dairy princesses, and local vendors selling salsa and other farmers’ market goods.

The goal of the event is to build friendships, raise awareness of SFA, and support local growers and producers.

Anyone interested in competing in the salsa taste-test contest, being a vendor, or becoming a sponsor for Salsa Fest, is asked to visit www.sfa-mn.org/salsafest or email [email protected] for more information.