Habitat for Humanity presents Fabulous Armadillos for October fundraiser

Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County is once again hosting the Fabulous Armadillos at the Little Falls Ballroom. The event is set for Friday, Oct. 20, and tickets are available now.

Armadillos Committee Member Laurie Whitlow said, “You can dance to the band’s most popular songs at this great fundraising event; hits that you’ll love hearing again. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. All of the funds raised stay local and will help us continue to change lives here in Morrison County.”

“We’re very excited to sponsor the Fabulous Armadillos for the fifth year,” said Rocky Thompson, committee member and former board member. “It’s the perfect evening of fun with the great music, dancing, cash bar, even a light meal later in the evening.”

Tickets are available at the Habitat for Humanity Office inside Bank of the West at 65 E. Broadway, Century 21 New Horizons Realty Office at 15594 Hwy. 27 E., and at Pine Country Bank, 1201 First Ave. NE in Little Falls. Call (320) 616-2084 for tickets or more information.