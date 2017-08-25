In Royalton, age has its benefits; school-sponsored sporting events will be free for seniors

For the first time in the Royalton School District, folks age 65 and older won’t have to pay to get in to a school-sponsored event.

The School Board approved the measure Monday, at the request of Activities Director Brent Lieser.

Until this year, senior citizens paid $4 to come to a school sporting event to watch grandkids. Lieser said according to his records, about 15-25 senior citizens are in attendance at home athletic events.

The district also offered $15 season passes. Lieser said about 35 of these passes are typically sold in a year.

At an open house held Aug. 9, Lieser said he polled 15 of the 20 senior citizens in attendance about dropping the fee for senior citizens, and they agreed age 65 was the target age for free entry.

Those manning the admission gate will request identification to guarantee individuals are age 65 or older, although senior citizen season passes are being considered to alleviate this.

The free admission is only for all regular season contests and would not include post-season events, per guidelines set forth by the Minnesota State High School League.

For more information, contact the Royalton Activities Office at (320) 584-4257.