Patriots hope to hurdle familiar foe in 2017

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

[email protected]

Mayer Lutheran has been a thorn in the Upsala Swanville Area (USA) Patriots’ side the past two seasons, and 2017 won’t be much different. (82717sportsUSAMettlerKiley) Staff photo by Tyler Ohmann

USA senior Lawrence Mettler, left, takes the hand off from quarterback Jorgan Kiley during a play at practice, Monday.

Patriots head coach Jay Loven expects the road to state to go through Mayer Lutheran once again.

“They are the favorite,” Loven said.

Several of the players who started in the season-ending 14-0 loss to Mayer Lutheran in the Section 4A playoffs a year ago are gone, so the Patriots are starting anew.

“We will have a lot of new faces this season, so we will be starting fresh and trying to continue to build on what the past players have done for our program,” Loven said.

Center and defensive tackle Matt Herzog, a senior, will look to anchor the lines, which lost most of the rest of its experience.

“The senior linemen last year were very talented, so the line is going to have to pick it up,” said senior center Matt Herzog.

Andrew Prokott does return with some varsity experience at offensive tackle, as does Dylan Van Weinen.

At the skill positions junior Alex Thieschafer and senior Dalton Louden will be looked to do big things.

“The senior class as a whole has to step up and be good examples for the under classmen,” said senior Bennett Westrich.

Senior Lawrence Mettler, Jorgan Kiley and Simon Bryce, who played at Foley last year, will be counted on to shore up the defense.

“Seeing how we all the young guys play throughout the season and grow will be exciting,” Herzog said.

Players that are expected to step up into varsity positions for the first time include: Guard/End Westrich, TB/ILB Michael Lange, Guard Devin Prokott, WR/CB John Muhlenkamp, DE Quad Evoniuk, Tackle Nathan Lambrecht and Tackle Gage VanRisseghem.

“Our goal this season is the win the first game and continue to build each game after that, the rest will always take care of itself,” Loven said.

For the players’ goals, Westrich puts it succinctly.

“We just want to win games and have fun,” Westrich said.

Loven expects Royalton to be very strong in the district, while Mayer Lutheran, like always, will be lurking come section playoff time.

Herzog said the key to the season is pretty simple — speed.

Westrich has similar thoughts.

“The only way we are going to win games is by out working people,” Westrich said. “Conditioning, and running as much as we do, that’s how we win.”

The Patriots open the season at non-district opponent, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted.