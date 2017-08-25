Rotary breathes new life into old cemetery

Members of the Rotary Club in Little Falls and family of Rotary Club member Anna Tykwinski got down and dirty Aug. 19, clearing overgrown grave sites at St. Adalbert’s Cemetery on Airport Road in Little Falls. St. Adalbert’s Church was in operation from 1896 to 1957. The cemetery is currently owned by St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Jim Birchem uncovered the headstone of 2-year-old Joseph Knoll, born in 1915 and died in 1917.

Armed with their own shovels, sidewalk edgers, brushes, wheelbarrows and more, the Little Falls Rotary Club headed to St. Adalbert’s Cemetery, Aug. 19.

Starting early in the morning, the group worked for six hours, most on their hands and knees, digging soil and grass away from headstones, some more than 115 years old. They found headstones for children as young as 2, and for World War I veterans.

The idea came about when Rotarian Anna Tykwinski and her husband, Mark, visited her parents’ graves at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery. Afterward, Mark suggested they try to find the old St. Adalbert’s Cemetery on Airport Road.

St. Adalbert’s Church was built in 1897 on Seventh Street Southeast in Little Falls by Polish Catholic immigrants. The parish was dissolved in 1957 and the building burned down in the 1970s, but the cemetery remained. It is currently owned by St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

“I didn’t even know it was there,” Anna said. “We started walking around and I said it was so sad, three-quarters of the stones were covered. I told him, ‘Gee in my spare time, I should start cleaning them off.’”

Her husband didn’t think it was a good idea for her to be there all by herself. So, she decided to bring it to the Rotary Club as an idea for a project.

“They jumped on it right away,” Anna said.

Those taking part included Anna and Mark and their family members Patience Svor, Sandy Suchy, Luke Suchy and Sharon Mingo. They were joined by Rotary Club members Doreen Kapsner, Phil Smith, President Michael Fox, Diane Zalasin and Jim Birchem. Jonathon Wichmann, a speaker at the Rotary Club meeting, wanted to help as well, rounding out an even dozen workers.

Kapsner said she found all kinds of interesting stones from World War I veterans.

“It’s been very interesting to uncover the stones to read the names and dates,” she said.

Svor said her mom got a map of the cemetery from St. Mary’s Church. With so many stones completely covered with grass, it was a large feat to uncover them all, she said. Rotary Club President Michael Fox clears sod to uncover another marker.

“It’s crazy to think about it,” Svor said. One of the names on the stones was of a Trafas, the maiden name of her teacher in kindergarten, Rhoda (Trafas) Johnson. Svor said she was going to reach out to her to tell her of the project.

“I thought it was amazing. I had a great time. It was very satisfying, a great feeling, especially since many of those names were familiar,” Fox said.

Anna said everyone was sore the next day, but, “It was well worth it. It looked so pretty when we were done. We were so proud of what we did.”

The Rotary Club, what Svor called, “Our small but mighty group,” works on many projects throughout the year.

Those projects include raising funds and purchasing dictionaries to give to every third grader in Morrison County each year.

For the Club’s “Warm Heads, Warm Hands” project, the group purchases mittens and hats and distributes them to the Boys and Girls Club, Head Start, places where kids come and may have need of those items.

During the group’s Veterans Stand Down, items are collected to be distributed to veterans.

Each year, the Club gives out a scholarship to one student, adopts a couple of families at Christmastime and more.

The Rotary Club is always looking for new members. Anyone interested in joining the Club can call Fox at (320) 291-8005, or they can just show up at a meeting.

The group meets the first and third Monday of the month at noon at the American Legion Club in Little Falls. There they share a meal and discuss club business.