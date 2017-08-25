Winning recipes from the Morrison County Fair

Kids Chocolate Recipes

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE COOKIES (Chase Schultz)

10 Tbsp. softened butter

3/4 c. packed brown sugar

1/4 granulated sugar

1 egg, room temperature

1 c. all-purpose flour

2/3 c. cocoa powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1 1/4 c. Nestle semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/4 tsp. salt chocolate chips

In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar for about 2 minutes. Add the egg and vanilla and mix until combined. Slowly add flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt on low speed until incorporated. Fold in chocolate chips leaving 1/4 cup for sprinkling on top. Form dough into balls and place on a parchment lined baking sheet. Cover with cling wrap and chill for at least 2 hours (can be left in fridge for up to 2 days). Preheat oven to 350°. Bake cookies 10-12 minutes until tops are just set. Remove from oven and let cool on tray for 5 minutes then transfer to a wire cooling rack.

WHITE CHIP BROWNIES (Chase Schultz)



4 eggs

1 1/4 c. sugar

1/2 c. (1 stick) butter or margarine, melted

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/3 c. all-purpose flour

2/3 c. Hershey’s cocoa

1 tsp. baking powder

1 2/3 c. (10 oz. package) Hershey’s Premier white chips

Heat oven to 350°. Grease 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan. Beat eggs in large bowl until foamy; gradually beat in sugar. Add butter and vanilla, beat until blended. Stir together flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt; add to egg mixture, beating until blended. Stir in white chips. Spread batter into prepared pan. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until brownies begin to pull away from sides of pan. Cool completely in pan on wire rack. Cut into squares. Makes 36 brownies.

BROWNIES (Palmer Steiner)

1/2 c. melted butter

1/2 c. brown sugar

1/2 c. sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

1/2 c. flour

1/3 c. unsweetened cocoa power

1/4 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt

1/2 c. semi-sweet chocolate chips (mini sized)

4 – 6 tsps. creamy peanut butter

Preheat oven to 350°. Mix together melted butter and sugars. Add eggs and vanilla, stir. Mix in flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt. Pour brownie batter into an 11-by-9-inch pan. Drop teaspoons of peanut butter onto the batter. Using a butter knife swirl peanut butter in a figure eight pattern. Make sure to incorporate the peanut butter throughout the batter, but do no over mix. Over “swirling” will mix the batter and you will not get the visual peanut butter effect. Bake for 20 – 30 minutes. Cool in pan. Cut and enjoy. (Recipe originally obtained from Food.com with modifications).

SEVEN LAYER BARS (Trenton Heard)



1/2 c. butter

1 c. graham cracker crumbs

1 c. chocolate chips

1 c. butterscotch chips

1 c. coconut

1 c. (14 oz.) sweetened condensed milk

1 1/2 c. chopped walnuts

Melt butter and put into a 13-by-9-inch pan. Layer ingredients, in order, over graham cracker crumbs. Bake at 325° for 30 minutes.

BIG BUTTERY CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES (Logan Schultz)



Cream together:

1 c. butter softened

1 c. brown sugar

3/4 c. white sugar

2 large eggs

1 1/2 tsp. vanilla

Add:

2 2/3 c. flour

1 12 oz. milk chocolate chips

1 1/4 c. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

1 c. chopped walnuts

Bake at 350° for 30 minutes for bars or individual cookies for 8 – 10 minutes.

Adult Chocolate Recipes

FUDGEY ALMOND BARS (Dorothy Smude)



3/4 c. butter or margarine (1 ½ sticks) softened

3/4 c. powdered sugar

1 1/2 c. all-purpose flour

1/3 c. butter or margarine

1/2 c. Hershey’s cocoa

1 can sweetened condensed milk (not evaporated milk) 14 oz.

1 1/4 c. almonds, toasted and coarsely chopped

1/2 c. hot water

2 eggs. well beaten

1/4 to 1/2 tsp. almond extract

1/8 tsp. salt

Heat oven to 350°. Beat 3/4 cup butter and powdered sugar in large bowl until well blended. Add flour, mix well. Press mixture evenly onto bottom of ungreased 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan. Bake 15 minutes or until lightly browned. Meanwhile, in medium saucepan over low heat, melt 1/3 cup butter, stir in cocoa. Remove from heat, stir in sweetened condensed milk, almonds, water, eggs, almond extract and salt. Pour evenly over prepared crust. Return to oven. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until center is set. Cool completely in pan on wire rack. Cut into bars. Cover, store in refrigerator. Makes about 24 bars.

PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE CAKE

2 c. all-purpose flour

2 c. sugar

2/3 c. baking cocoa

2 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

2 eggs

1 cup milk

2/3 c. vegetable oil

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 c. brewed coffee, room temp.

Peanut butter frosting:

1 pkg. (3 oz.) cream cheese, softened

1/4 c. creamy peanut butter

2 c. confectioner’s sugar

2 Tbsp. milk

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

Miniature semisweet chocolate chips, optional

In a mixing bowl, combine dry ingredients. Add eggs, milk, oil and vanilla; beat for 2 minutes. Stir in coffee (batter will be thin.) Pour into a greased 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan. Bake at 350° for 35-40 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool completely on a wire rack. For frosting, beat the cream cheese and peanut butter in a mixing bowl until smooth. Beat in sugar, milk and vanilla. Spread over cake. Sprinkle with chocolate chips if desired. Store in the refrigerator. Yield: 12-16 servings.