Flyers move on after losing strong 2016 seniors

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

[email protected]

Losing any seniors is difficult, but losing one who has been All-State two years in a row and is now running for Division I Ole Miss is a big loss.

That is the case for the Little Falls boys cross country team this season. It will be the first without Tyler Moore leading the Flyer pack.

Stepping into his place will be senior Hunter Zupko, who was a very strong runner in his own right a season ago.

As a junior, Zupko made his first state tournament after a sixth place finish in Section 8AA. He was also fourth at the Granite Ridge Conference meet.

Drew Peterson and Nolan Zimny were also top 15 conference finishers who return, so coach Jeff Massman is optimistic for the 2017 season.

“We hope to be in the hunt by the time the conference meet rolls around,” Massman said. “We should be if they can improve on those (last year’s) finishes.”

Freshman Jackson Grant is expected to step into a varsity role this season as well.

“We will need new runners to step up with the graduation of some critical seniors,” Massman said.

Mora and Cathedral are expected to be the top teams in the GRC, and Willmar will be a big competitor at sections.

The Flyers girls team is in a similar situation, having lost top section finisher Kendal Hendrickson.

However, Kali Schirmers, Maddy Marquette and Megan Borash return for the Flyers with experience from a year ago.

Head coach Caitlyn Skluzacek expects the work over the summer to really help Little Falls improve in 2017, as the Flyers’ first time trials were more than 20 minutes faster as a team.

“Coming into this season we have doubled our mileage run throughout the summer months,” Skluzacek said. “We have already seen those summer miles pay off.”

Other names that could be on the Flyers’ score card are seniors Maria Moe, Lauren LaForce, McKayla Brezinka, freshman Abby Borash, eighth grader Dani Schirmers, junior Savea Zimmerman-Cameron and sophomores Adrienne Kresha and Angela Wright.

“We will continue to push ourselves and be competitive while training and racing,” Skluzacek said. “We would love to finish in the top four teams in our conference, while competing at the conference meet in October.”

Both the Flyers boys and girls will open the season in Milaca, Monday.