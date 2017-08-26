Holdingford to search for multiple starters in 2017

Skill positions return experience, however

Five starters return on each of the offense and defense, which means several new faces will take the field for the Holdingford football team in 2017.

However, several skill players do return, including senior quarterback Evan Demorett, the team’s No. 2 rusher, senior Griffin Olson and 6-foot-5 senior Adam Ripplinger.

“On offense, our skill position players got a lot of experience and we are counting on them to make plays for us this year,” said Huskers head coach Luke Mitchell.

Defensively junior Tyson Patrick will step in at corner, while Jordan Schmitz will anchor the linebacking corps.

“Each year our goal is to get better every day,” Mitchell said. “For us to compete in a very difficult district, we must learn and grow from each practice and game.”

Other faces that are expected to contribute on varsity are linebackers Andrew Hanson and Alex Lange and guard Dylan Grimsley.

Holdingford jumped back down to Class AA, and will compete in Section 5.

“Our district is very competitive and talented every year,” Mitchell said. “A team can’t take a week off, or they will struggle that week.”

Holdingford kicks off the season at Morris-Chokio-Alberta.